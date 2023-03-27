Olga Tañón on Regaining Control and Making the Most Out of Life

After the death of her mother in 2017, Olga Tañón went through troubling times that were exacerbated by the arrival of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t say that I went into depression … I got anxious,” the Puerto Rican tropical music star tells Billboard Español. “I didn’t sing for two and a half years.” She also mentions she gained a considerable amount of weight, and that she still wears a mask to protect her daughter Gabriela, who has been dealing with a rare genetic disorder and autoimmune conditions for years.

But during her lockdown period at her Ocala, Florida home, the “Mujer de Fuego” (Fire Woman) decided to take back the reins of her life. She not only sang again, but she underwent bariatric surgery to lose the extra pounds, after acknowledging that she wasn’t able to do it on her own. The characteristically bold artist has openly spoken about this experience via social media.

After that, she went off to record over 25 songs — she’s already released more than a dozen, the most recent being the tongue-in-cheek vallenato cut “Perro Arrepentido.” Furthermore, the star is back on stage, showcasing her signature energetic performances though her live shows. Now she is preparing to travel the world with her Simetría Tour, which will take her to Latin America, Europe and the U.S. starting this June in Peru.

“I am very happy,” says the hitmaker of songs like “Cómo Olvidar,” “Así es la Vida” and “Basta Ya” — who in her over-three-decade career has landed 38 singles on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart and holds the record as the woman with the most top 10s on the Tropical Airplay listing, with a staggering 28. “I think we all had a big resurgence after the pandemic, which hit many people so hard.”

In honor of Women’s History Month, Billboard introduced its “Las Poderosas” series, featuring a select number of powerful Latinas getting real about the word “empowerment,” as well as about their space in Latin music and more. The series debuted on March 20 with LALI and continued on the 22nd with Nathy Peluso and Carla Morrison on the 23rd. Read our exclusive Q&A with Olga Tañón below:

What does empowerment mean to you as an artist and as a woman?

To take control of things and not depend on others. I always tell women — and I am very clear — when they ask me, “Olga, why did you decide to have a bariatric procedure if you could [lose weight on your own]?” I’m like, “You know what? Because I wanted to!” That is very easy to answer. The decision was completely mine, because you are the only person who is going to take the risks and the consequences. And empowerment for me is really doing what you want, but coming out triumphant, even if it hurts.

What does empowerment NOT mean to you?

Sitting at home doing nothing and thinking that things are never really going to change. Lazy people, people who fall and say, “Oh, I can’t handle this anymore” … I haven’t been through — and I pray to God that I never go through it — the loss of a child. Whenever I have met people who have lost a child, you know, it’s been a terrible thing that never, ever — even though I have a daughter with a serious condition — crosses my mind.

But it happened to one of my best friends, and it is the example that she gives me. She tells me: “If I sit down to mourn my daughter my whole life, I’m going to destroy it.” And she has become a beautiful influencer who talks about wonderful things. Turning yourself into a potato is not empowerment. [Empowerment] is taking advantage of those difficult times to get back up and emerge stronger.

What is the best advice you have received as a woman in music?

To not deny myself of new opportunities. Because there are many people who are convinced that theirs is the absolute truth of the whole world and universe, and they are wrong. I believe that you can also do some kind of fusion within the things that you do. I love staying current, but I don’t close myself off to other things either. It is one thing to be faithful to your roots, and another thing to have an open mind to continue learning new sounds, new proposals.

Which woman has served you as a mentor or role model?

My mom, a woman who studied up to sixth grade; they took her out of school because she had to raise all her siblings, because there was hunger in her house. My mom always told me that the greatest pain a human being can have is the pain of hunger. And she taught me many things. Mami was a loving but rustic woman. I used to tell her, “You are like a rose, beautiful from above but with some thorns that annoy.” But they told you the truth. My mom taught me to keep going and forget about the things that people say. If you pay attention to every thing that others tell you, you will never live your own life.

Have things changed for Latina women in music in the last five years?

I have seen a tremendous change, especially in urbano women. In the tropical genre, there are still not many [female artists] — or unfortunately if there are many, they have not been given the value that they should be given. But I’ve seen a lot of women, which is something that I love … [It started with the rapper] Lisa M in Puerto Rico, and obviously the one who has maintained all this is Ivy Queen — because sometimes I say, “It’s not the first, it’s the one who maintains it,” and she has kept going. Well look, we are seeing girls like Karol G, who is really taking half the world by storm right now, and I am more than proud of all those girls.

What is your favorite girl-power song?

The songs that I live to sing in my shows — and it’s like I sing it for the first time, and [it] gets me emotional in the same way — are actually two: “La Gran Fiesta” and “Basta Ya,” a song that came out 28 or 29 years ago, when the word “empowerment” wasn’t so in style. These type of songs give you enough strength to learn to say “go to hell” to all the things that are not good for you and don’t nourish your soul. Also it’s like in “La Gran Fiesta,” to recognize that life has its bad moments, that when it hits you it doesn’t warn you, but you cherish the most beautiful little moments that you experience. And that reminds me a lot of my mom, because she had the opportunity to listen to it before she died, and every time I sing it I feel like I’m flying.