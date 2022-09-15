All The No. 1 Hot Latin Songs Of 2022 (So Far): ‘MAMIII,’ ‘Moscow Mule’ & More



With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, Billboard highlights all of the songs that have hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 2022 (so far). So far, six songs have topped the 50-title chart to date this year, compared to the four titles in 2021 around the same time.

If you’ve been keeping up with our charts, you already know that the list includes heavy-hitters such as Bad Bunny, Becky G and Karol G thanks to their anthemic songs that have ruled the chart for more than half of the year.

Part of his Billboard 200-topping album, Un Verano Sin Ti, Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” and “Me Porto Bonito” have spent several weeks atop the tally, which ranks the most popular Latin songs of the week, blending airplay, streaming data, and digital sales.

Below, check out the No. 1 Hot Latin Songs of 2022 up to now:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Last year, Farruko‘s club-ready EDM smash hit was also on the list after his song peaked at No. 1 in August of 2021. “Pepas” continued to rule the chart spending the first eight weeks of this year on top (from Jan. 1 – Feb. 19).

Becky G & Karol G, “MAMIII”

Ending “Pepas'” streak at No. 1 was Becky G and Karol G’s ultimate girl-power anthem, “MAMIII.” Initially, the collaboration between the two powerhouses ruled the tally for six consecutive weeks (Feb. 26 – April 2). It climbed back to No. 1 on April 16, where it stayed for four weeks.

Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “Soy El Único”

Siblings trio, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, scored their first No. 1 (where it stayed for one week) on April 9 thanks to their debut single, “Soy El Único.” The newcomers’ heartbreak track also earned the band its first Billboard Hot 100 entry as the song debuted at No. 20 on the tally, becoming the youngest Latin performer to enter the all-genre tally at 15 years old.

Karol G, “Provenza”

Karol G’s liberating summer song spent one week at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs (chart dated May 14). With “Provenza,” Karol replaced herself as No. 1 trading places with “MAMIII.”

Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”

Another track that spent one week (May 21) atop was Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule.” The certified hit, powered by an irresistible reggaetón beat, opens Bunny’s Billboard 200-topping album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which was released May 5.

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

So far, Bunny and Corleone’s team-up has spent 17 consecutive weeks (May 28 – Sept. 17) atop the Hot Latin Songs chart. The track earned Bunny his 11th No. 1 and Corleone’s first champ.