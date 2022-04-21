‘Russia Is Committing Genocide Against Ukrainians’: NK Delivers Impassioned Speech at Latin AMAs

Nastya Kamenskikh (NK) attends the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on April 21, 2022.

Nastya Kamenskykh, the Ukrainian pop and R&B singer known professionally as NK, delivered an impassioned speech — in perfect Spanish — during the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 21), calling for the Latin community to help Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

“Every country has a right to live independently,” said NK, who took the stage dressed in all white, a symbol of peace. “We all have the right to live under a sky in peace. We all have the right to liberty and happiness. That’s what Ukraine is fighting for now. That’s why we ask you to support Ukraine.”

NK’s speech was not only a plea, but an accusation.

“Right now, what is happening in my country is not only a terrible war. Russia is committing genocide against Ukrainians, and this cannot go unpunished,” she said, before appealing directly to music fans.

“If you only knew how [Ukrainians] love and listen to Latin music,” she said, her voice brimming with emotion. “Maluma filled a stadium in Kyiv, where I had the opportunity to open his concert and see how his fans sang with him. Rosalia filmed her video in Kyiv with a Ukrainian production company.”

Ukrainians, she added, might not understand a word Latin artists sang, but music, after all, is a global language.

NK’s speech was met with a standing ovation and instructions on how to donate to support Ukraine.