All of Nicky Jam’s No. 1 Billboard Hits on Hot Latin Songs: ‘El Perdon,’ ‘X’ & More

Happy birthday, Nicky Jam!

The Puerto Rican artist turns 41 years old today (March 17), and to celebrate, Billboard highlights all of the artist’s number one songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart. In total, Nicky, who’s currently on his Infinity 2022 Tour, has 55 entries including 17 Top 10 hits, and five No. 1 bangers.

His first No. 1 on the chart arrived in 2015 with his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdon,” song that spent a total of 58 weeks on the chart. Below, check out the rest of the tracks:

Explore Explore Nicky Jam See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“El Perdón” with Enrique Iglesias

The song entered the chart on Feb. 21, 2015, and conquered the No. 1 position on March 21, 2015. It spent 30 weeks at No. 1.

“Hasta El Amanecer”

Besides peaking at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, dated March 19, 2016, where it spent 18 weeks, the track was the Hot Latin Song of the Year at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

“X” with J Balvin

During an interview for Billboard’s How It Went Down series, Nicky Jam expressed that when J Balvin brought him the song, he knew automatically that it was a hit. The hit took the No. 1 spot on May 5, 2018, where it spent two weeks atop.

“Te Boté” remix with Nio Garcia, Casper Mágico, Darell, Bad Bunny and Ozuna

“Te Bote” was born while Hurricane Maria was passing through Puerto Rico. The song peaked at No. 1 on May 26, 2018, where it spent 14 weeks.

“Otro Trago” with Sech, Darell, Ozuna and Anuel AA

The song hit No. 1 on August 10, 2019, and topped the chart for three weeks. According to Sech, “the remix was born because the guys (Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA) really liked the song.”