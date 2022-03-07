Nicky Jam Brings Out the Hits & Revisits His Past During Infinity Tour Miami Concert

The 2018 biographical Netflix series El Ganador captured Nicky Jam’s tumultuous upbringing and challenging music career, but as the testimonial and motivational video that opens his 2022 Infinity tour best states, “When I began to do things the correct way, my life began to change.”

His Miami pitstop that took place on Sunday night (March 6) at the FTX Arena took fans down memory lane not only with his hits, but also personal anecdotes that reflect his sacrifices and success story.

At 8:30 p.m. (local time), the Puerto Rican singer and rapper entered the stage, joined by DJ Bash, a background vocalist, a guitar player, and a group of energetic background dancers. He kicked off the show with his single “Te Robare.” “Dimelo Papi,” he told the crowd. “We’re home. They tell me Miami has the best crowd.”

He continued to sing his tracks “Bella y Sensual” and “El Perdon” before praising his 2014 banger “Hoy Voy A Beber.” “This song brought me back to the [music] scene when I most needed a song,” he said. “I said, ‘God, I need a hit,’ and this song was born.”

Though Ozuna, Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee, and Enrique Iglesias did not join to perform the previous collaborations, Nicky assured that “I cannot do a show in Miami without bringing you a gift.” His first special guest of the night was Myke Towers, to perform “Polvo,” part of Jam’s eighth studio album Infinity. He then performed “Fan De Tus Fotos,” which marked the first single off the set, and hit No. 1 on Billboard Latin Airplay chart in early 2021.

In true Nicky fashion, the artist (born Nick Rivera Caminero) gifted fans with back-to-back hits, turning the FTX Arena into a full-on nightclub.

He performed remixes including “Te Bote,” “Otro Trago,” “Mi Cama,” “Ay Vamos,” and “Poblado.” He also delivered songs that are more than 20 years old, such as “Me Voy Pa’l Party,” “Yo No Soy Tu Marido,” “Donde Estan Las Gatas,” and “La Combi,” a song that he said was created when he was 19 years old and at a caserio in Puerto Rico with Daddy Yankee.

During his show, Nicky even threw his Givenchy black denim jacket and a pair of Nike Dunk pandas to the crowd, remaining in his socks for the rest of the night.

Adding to the club experience, he invited Dominican dembow star El Alfa to perform their infectious track “Pikete” and El Alfa’s “4K.” “In 2015, when I was starting my career, Nicky was the first artist to support me in exchange for nothing,” the dembowsero recalled. Replied Nicky, “Alfa, I want you to know that it’s not about the support I gave you, but what you did with that support.”

He then performed some of his romantic reggaeton songs, including “El Amante,” “Ojos Rojos,” “Si Tu La Vez,” and “Hasta El Amanecer.” “Thanks to the love that Colombia gave me, I’ve been clean for 10 years,” he shared. “Over there, I discovered champeta music, vallenato, and Silvestre [Dangond],” he said before performing the wedding-favorite “Casate Conmigo.”

“I’m 41, but I’m not retiring yet,” he said toward the end of the concert, visualizing himself and Daddy Yankee as old men still singing reggaeton. The show ended at around 10:30 p.m. with bangers “X” and “Travesuras.”

The Infinity Tour, presented by CMN Events, will continue in Texas, Canada, and California, among other cities.