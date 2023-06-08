Nicky Jam Announces Dímelo Europa Festival Tour: Exclusive

Nicky Jam is set to hit Europe with his Dímelo Europa Tour, kicking off June 23 in Switzerland and ending August 6 in Italy.

The tour, produced by CMN together with AP Live (Alexis Peña) and La Industria Inc (the company belonging to Nicky Jam’s manager Juan Diego Medina) will see Nicky Jam playing only festivals during a two months span.

Although the Puerto Rican artist has long toured Europe, this marks his first all-fest tour, which in turn underscores the growing popularity of Latin music in Europe; many of the fests on his itinerary, including Puro Latino in Spain and Vívelo in Switzerland, are Latin music-centric.

Nicky Jam will kick off his trek at stalwart Vívelo in Zurich June 23 and will play a total of 14 European cities. He’ll stop in Madrid, Milan and the South of France, among others, before ending his stint August 6 at the Rimini Festival in Italy.

Nicky Jam’s latest single, “69” with Feid, is climbing Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, where it currently sits at No. 41 in its second week on the chart. He’s also expected to play from a stable of huge hits, including “El Perdon,” “X,” “Te Bote” and “El Amante.” Across his two-decade-plus career, Jam has scored a staggering 16 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart, as well as nine entries on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 — led by the No. 34 peaking “Otro Trago,” alongside Sech, Darell, Ozuna and Anuel AA

See all of Jam’s upcoming tour dates in the poster below: