Nicky Jam to Receive Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Billboard and Telemundo announced Tuesday (Sept. 13).

The special award will recognize the reggaetón artist, actor and entrepreneur for his prolific work that transcends musical genres and languages. He is also set to perform at the awards show, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Explore Explore Nicky Jam See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Nicky now joins past Billboard Hall of Fame recipients including Alejandro Fernández, Banda El Recodo, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Franco de Vita, Joan Sebastian, José José, Marc Anthony, Marco Antonio Solís, Mongo Santamaria, Rocío Dúrcal and Vicente Fernández.

Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the half Puerto Rican, half Dominican star is considered one of the pioneers of reggaetón with more than three decades of music. The 13-time Billboard Latin Music Award winner is known for his Hot Latin Songs No. 1 hits such as his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdón,” which topped the chart for 30 weeks in 2015, and “Hasta El Amanecer,” which ruled for 18 weeks. Currently, he’s making the rounds with his singles “Sin Novia” and “Ojos Rojos,” which topped both the Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts in April.

As has been the case for more than 20 years, the Billboard Latin Music Awards — which will be simulcast on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo App and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional — coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week, the single largest and most important gathering of the Latin music industry, taking place Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Nicky is also confirmed to speak at Latin Music Week, alongside confirmed guests Chayanne, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Ivy Queen and Romeo Santos, among many others. It will also feature the launch of Billboard Español, Billboard’s new all-Spanish site, which will go live in September. For registration and information on Billboard Latin Music Week, go to billboardlatinmusicweek.com.