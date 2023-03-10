Adriana Rios, Becky G & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by new music from Nicki Nicole, Laura Pausini and Adriana Rios, to name a few.

The list highlights six new singles by a female artist or featuring a female artist in honor of Women’s History Month including Nicole’s “NO voy a llorar :’),” a deeply personal and uncanny track about heartbreak and disappointment; Pausini’s “Un buen inicio,” an empowering pop ballad that’s a testament to the Italian artist’s resilience, as she talks about leaving behind the memories of the past that used to leave her scars and focusing on the future; and Mexican newcomer Rios “¿Dónde Están?” where she poured her heart out in a corrido-ranchera fusion that she penned in remembrance of the victims of femicide in Mexico and around the world.

Also featured is “Tú y Tú,” Los Angeles Azules latest track in collaboration with Argentina artist Cazzu and Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan—the former delivers a truly mesmerizing take, where she melodiously demonstrates her capabilities to extend beyond the música urbana format with grace and galore.

In an extended playlist, Billboard included other new Latin noteworthy releases including Becky G’s “Arranca” with Dominican artist Omega, Dalex’s return to music with “Bora Bora,” and Mariah Angeliq’s “Ricota,” to name a few. What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!

Listen to the complete playlist here