Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares to Join Forces for New World Cup Anthem

After fans had been speculating about a new World Cup-inspired song by Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Lebanese artist Myriam Fares, FIFA has officially confirmed that the trio is set to release a new official World Cup anthem that will be out Friday (Nov. 18), via Universal Arabic Music/Universal Music Group/ Republic Records.

Explore Explore Maluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Titled “Tukoh Taka,” the track will make history as the first FIFA World Cup song featuring English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics. This cross-continental collaboration features a high-energy synergy between Minaj, Maluma and Fares as they rap and sing about uniting fans worldwide and celebrating together. Fans can also expect a “cinematic” music video premiere to accompany the track that same day.

This year, FIFA has released a handful of official songs for the 2022 World Cup. The first song released was the uplifting track “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, which fuses R&B and reggae influences. For the first time ever, the tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection, with international artists “showcasing diverse musical genres that span the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration,” according to FIFA.

In 1990, almost sixty years after the first-ever edition of the World Cup, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) began to adopt songs that would become the official soundtrack of the global soccer event, which happens every four years.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 with host nation Qatar’s tournament opener against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams representing different countries will participate. In the end, one is crowned the World Cup champion on Dec. 18.