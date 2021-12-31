Bad Bunny, Camilo & More: The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Latin Playlist to Ring In 2022

The year is officially wrapping up today (Dec. 31) and Billboard has compiled 15 tracks you can add to your New Year’s Eve playlist to ring in 2022.

The festive list includes some Fin de Año classics such as Camilo’s rendition of “5 Pa’ Las 12,” Gilberto Santa Rosa’s salsa version of Tony Camargo’s “El Año Viejo,” and a star-studded version of Mecano’s all-time favorite “Un Año Mas.” For those who want a reggaeton twist, there’s Nio Garcia’s “AM” and the newly released “El Año Que Viene” by newcomer JLiany (Anuel’s sister) in collaboration with Farina.

While you’re dancing in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, we suggest listening to motivational bops such as Marc Anthony’s “Vivir mi Vida” and Jorge Celedon’s “Esta Vida” to start 2022 with positive vibes.

From Bad Bunny’s “Antes Que Se Acabe” to Victor Manuelle’s “Me Quedé Puyú,” see the full list below.

Bad Bunny, “Antes Que Se Acabe”

Bad Bunny, “Si Veo a tu Mama”

Camilo, “5 Pa’ Las 12”

El Gran Combo, “No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente”

Gilberto Santa Rosa, “El Año Viejo”

Gloria Estefan, “Abriendo Puertas”

JLiany x Farina, “El Año que Viene”

Jorge Celedon, “Esta Vida”

La Sonora Dinamita ft. Roberto Tapia, “Oye”

Marc Anthony, “Vivir Mi Vida”

Margarita La Diosa de la Cumbia, “Año Nuevo, Vida Nueva”

Nio Garcia, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “AM” Remix

Reik, Yuri, Carlos Rivera & More, “Un Año Más”

Trio Vegabajeño, “Cantares de Navidad”

Victor Manuelle, “Me Quedé Puyú”