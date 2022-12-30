Manuel Turizo, Grupo Frontera & More: The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Latin Playlist to Ring in 2023 

The year is officially wrapping up and Billboard has compiled 25 tracks you can add to your ultimate New Year’s Eve Latin playlist to get you in a festive mood and ring in 2023.

This year’s curated NYE playlist includes the top 25 songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Dec. 31). The first tracks on the top three positions may all be Bad Bunny — with “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Me Porto Bonito” and “La Jumpa” with Arcangel — but the rest comprise a genre-hopping list that includes top songs across Latin genres including regional Mexican, urban, mambo and bachata.

Besides Bad Bunny’s tracks on the tally — which also include “Moscow Mule” and “Efecto” — you can stream other urban bangers such as Rauw Alejandro’s “Lokera” with Lyanno and Brray, Feid’s “Normal” and Ozuna’s “Hey Mor” ft. Feid. For a euphoric rush, there’s Bizarrap and Quevedo’s dance summer anthem “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” and Karol G’s “Cairo” with Ovy on the Drums.

For those who want to start off the year feeling empowered and liberated, you can also find Karol’s 2022 anthems such as “Provenza” and “Gatubela” on the playlist. And, of course, Rosalía’s mambo hit “Despechá.”

For all you Mexican Music fans, you can find hits by Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda (“Que Te Vaya Bien”), Ivan Cornejo (“La Última Vez”), Grupo Frontera (“No Se Va”), Carin León (“Que Vuelvas”) and Fuerza Régida (“Billete Grande”).

Stream the ultimate New Year’s Eve Latin Playlist below and get the party started. ¡Feliz Año Nuevo!