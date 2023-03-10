New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Nicki Nicole, Laura Pausini, & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Nicki Nicole, “NO voy a llorar :’)” (DALE PLAY Records)

For her first release of 2023, Nicki Nicole presents “NO voy a llorar :’),” a deeply personal and uncanny track about heartbreak and disappointment. The song starts slow, with the 22-year-old Argentine artist belting a heart-wrenching verse over melancholic organ riffs: “I will not cry when you go/ I will not suffer if you leave me/ I’ve convinced myself that your love/ Can’t be for me,” she sings — with a chipmunk-like effect. The track quickly turns into a mid-tempo, pop-urban tune where she performs — now in full-voice and with confidence — lyrics like “Go on with your life/ I won’t think of you.” The music video, directed by Lucas Vignale, shows Nicki Nicole vulnerable in a bathtub crying — or rather un-crying (her tears are shown in reverse, rolling up her cheeks to meet her eyes) — before submerging fully in the water, only to reemerge on the street, ready to face any challenge life throws at her. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Laura Pausini, “Un buen inicio” (Atlantic/Warner Music Italy)

Laura Pausini celebrates 30 years in the music industry with the release of her latest single, “Un buen inicio.” The empowering pop ballad is a testament to the Italian’s resilience, as she talks about leaving behind the memories of the past that used to leave her scars and focusing on the future. As Pausini shares on her social networks: “I do not want to settle in the past, I want to prove to myself and to those who judge me that life has taught me to fight for the things I believe in. And I think this is really a good start.” In the video, we see Pausini rise from the floor as a symbol of revival and determination to overcome any obstacle that comes her way. The chorus expresses: “Rage no longer overcomes me/ And my growth is as big as a forest/ Now I change what I fear for what I feel/ It won’t be much/ But it’s a good start.” — LUISA CALLE

Los Ángeles Azules feat. Santa Fe Klan & Cazzu, “Tú y Tú” (Universal Music Group)

Los Ángeles Azules’ astute pursuit of the most riveting acts of Latin music to collaborate with is nearly unmatched — just look no further than their last few album releases. Aside from taking their Iztapalapa cumbia to el mundo, the ensemble continues to modernize the traditional regional style by delivering refreshing versatility with nearly each drop.

Enter their first single of 2023, “Tú y Tú,” an accordion- and güiro-driven dance cut that features Guanajuato rapper Santa Fe Klan and Argentine trap star Cazzu. Together, the provocative tatted pair lend their vocals to express the healing power of love. While SFK has already showcased his ability to genre-hop between Mexican-rooted art forms, it’s impressive that Cazzu, who emerged from the booming Argentinian trap scene, seamlessly adapts to cumbia sonidera’s sonorous approach. Buoyed by her charming Argentine accent (“For you I turn night into day, just for you,” she sweetly croons), the Córdoba native delivers a truly mesmerizing take, where she melodiously demonstrates her capabilities to extend beyond the música urbana format with grace and galore. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Cuco & The Marías, “Si Me Voy” (Interscope Records)

“Si Me Voy” instantly hooks you thanks to the ethereal and velvety vocals of María Zardoya (The Marías’ frontwoman), laid over a groovy, nostalgic electric guitar melody. It’s the perfect intro to Cuco and Zardoya’s new collaboration, a dreamy ballad about navigating the solitude and moments of vulnerability that come after a relationship has ended. “If I leave, I want your love to stay with me/ If I leave, I’ll you give you whatever you want because it’s my destiny/ I am, because of you I am,” the pair evocatively sings in harmony over a woozy indie-pop groove. — GRISELDA FLORES

Paula Arenas, “A Ciegas” (Do Re Millions)

With honest lyrics, Colombian singer-songwriter Paula Arenas displays a new ballad, “A Ciegas,” which translates to “blindly.” A deep, powerful track of self-love awareness, it’s also a reminder to put ourselves first and not let be in second place — with tambora chords, Venezuelan cuatro, and a profound lyrical delivery, all produced by Manuel Ramos. “This Chapter ‘BLINDLY’ is an invitation for you to find yourself again, remember who you are, and be loyal to yourself and your love. An invitation to honor your word and honor yourself because it can be started as many times as necessary, as long as you return to your essence, without masks,” Arenas adds in a press release. — INGRID FAJARDO

Adriana Rios, “¿Dónde Están?” (AfinArte Music)

For Women’s History Month, Mexican newcomer Adriana Rios poured her heart out in “¿Dónde Están?” (Where Are They?), a corrido-ranchera fusion that she penned in remembrance of the victims of femicide in Mexico and around the world. Accompanied by a simple yet powerful music video, where she’s belting her strong, crisp vocals in front of newspapers with different suspects on the cover, Rios chants: “Where are you? They’re looking for you in the streets/ Where are you? They’re looking for you in hospitals/ Where are you? They’re looking for you in schools, in bars, and they can’t find you.” On Instagram, the artist explained the reason behind her notable protest song: “Corridos of many things are written but this is a corrido of femicide. Many of you know why I wrote it […] May their names endure.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Below, stream Billboard’s New Music Latin playlist featuring other releases in Latin.