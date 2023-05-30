Luis Fonsi’s ‘Buenos Aires’ & More Must-Hear New Latin Music Releases

In a special edition of New Music Latin, Billboard‘s Latin and Billboard Español editors have compiled a list of five must-hear new Latin songs that dropped over the past few days.

Last week’s busy release schedule coincided with the Latin Grammys’ submission deadline, when artists must have entered recordings and music videos released during the eligibility period (June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023) for the 2023 awards show.

As a follow-up to our New Music Latin picks published May 26, here are five more new releases to have on your radar.

Sofia Ryes & Danna Paola, “tqum” (Warner Music Latina)

Mexican pop stars Sofía Reyes and Danna Paola joined forces for the first time ever to bless fans with “tqum.” The ultra-pop song finds the artists reminiscing on good times with a significant other that’s already moved on. But, “now that I really think about it, I love you a bunch and it’s not easy. I was so blind that I couldn’t see what went wrong. How did I lose you but still keep loving you,” they sing. “tqum” is an abbreviation stands for “te quiero un monton (I love you a bunch),” and it’s the first single off Reyes’ upcoming new album. Stream the track and watch the music video above. — GRISELDA FLORES

Cabra, MARTÍNEZ (La Casa del Sombrero)

With collaborations ranging from “Sentido Pésame” with Yuba Ire to “Toco Madera” with Seba Otero and Ambar Lucid, and an instrumental piece titled “Karaoke #1”, Cabra presents his second post-Calle 13 solo effort, MARTÍNEZ, which also marks his farewell as a vocalist, according to a statement that did not specify the reason for this decision. “The idea behind this work was to propose a contrast between my thoughts and my ongoing production approach,” the Puerto Rican artist said in a press release. “These songs offer an interesting mix of emotions, reflections, and celebrations that make this musical work very special.”

In terms of sound, the eight-track EP is at times reminiscent of La Fania and Rubén Blades, who the 25-time-Latin Grammy and three-time-Grammy winner formerly known as Visitante — whose full name is Eduardo José Cabra Martínez — has cited as great influences in the past. More joyful and introspective than his previous album, CABRA (2021), the producer and songwriter continues fusing Latin American-rooted rhythms such as Afro-Cuban rumba (“Sentido Pésame”), Dominican pambiche (“Un Trambo” with De La Ghetto) or Brazilian funk (“No Eres Tú Soy Yo” with Elsa and Elmar) with samples, synthesizers and non-traditional elements, while addressing topics like the state of the music industry (“Sonido Bestial” with Vicente García”), the hardships of life (“Tiro Pa Lante” with Rodrigo Cuevas), love and mortality (“Sentido Pésame”). Released on May 26 independently under Cabra’s own label, La Casa del Sombrero, MARTÍNEZ is an instant classic that will connect you to the past and make you reflect on the future. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Mau Y Ricky, Reik & Béele, “Manos Frías” (Warner Music Latina/Sony Music Latin)

Sibling duo Mau y Ricky, Reik, and Beéle came together to release their new, ultra-emotional collaboration “Manos Frías.” A beautiful blend of their harmonious vocals, the song begins with guitar strings in the first verse, then slowly transitions into a pop EDM beat. The song’s lyrics describe the challenge of holding onto an important love because life wouldn’t be the same without that person. “With those cold hands, you melted the walls I put up, I don’t say it, even though I know I should, you came to change my life,” the artists sing in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Luis Fonsi, “Buenos Aires” (Universal Music Latino)

“Don’t take out your heart, they are stealing”, is what Luis Fonsi sings in the catchy chorus of his new single “Buenos Aires”. The song begins with heartfelt acoustic guitar chords, gradually incorporating more musical instruments to end in a mixture of urban music with Argentine cumbia. In the lyrics, Fonsi includes some allusions to popular Argentine soccer such as “goal at 90” and mentions Recoleta, an exclusive sector of the city that titles the song. This is the first single from his upcoming studio album.

“It’s a spiteful song that talks about that pain you feel when that person who means so much to you has already turned the page,” Fonsi said about the track. “When I started writing the song, it immediately transported me to Argentine cumbia and inspired me to refer to some of the cities that have great meaning in my life and my career in the new songs that I will be releasing.” In the video directed by Carlos Pérez of Elastic People, Fonsi bets on a vibrant explosion of pink from the stage to the various costumes he wears, that of the dancers who accompany him, and the female dancers rightly wearing balaclavas of the same color. — LUISA CALLE

Don Omar & Chencho Corleone, “Podemos Repetirlo” (Unisono/Saban Music Group)

Don Omar and Chencho Corleone join forces once again (following the 2010 “Hooka” with Plan B) on “Podemos Repetirlo.” Produced by Little Wizard and Alva, the track not only unites two of Latin urban music’s renowned artists but also transports fans to the essence of reggaeton music in the early 2000s. with sensual perreo beats and just as sultry lyrics. Chencho’s signature vocals kick off the song, where he’s reminiscing about a past lover and wanting to see her again. Don then steps in, assuring that he can’t stop thinking of her. If the song’s title is any indication, “Podemos Repetirlo” is an invitation to basically “repeat the good times.” “Collaborating with Chencho is an incredible honor because he is well known for that powerful and catchy style,” said Don Omar in a press statement. “‘Podemos Repetirlo’ is going to be one of those totally original songs that no one is going to be able to remake.”— JESSICA ROIZ