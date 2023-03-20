New Menudo Boy Band Members Unveiled

Nearly a year after Menudo Productions announced they were on the search for new members to form the next generation of Menudo, the band has officially unveiled the five boys that will comprise the group.

Explore Explore Menudo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Monday (March 20), Nicolas Calero (10), Gabriel Rossell (13), Andres Emilio (14), Alejandro Querales (15) and Ezra Gilmore (12) were announced as the new faces of the eternally youthful boy band. And, in celebration of the announcement, the group also released their very first single “Mi Amore,” the first song off their upcoming debut album.

The process to find its new members kicked off in August when Menudo Productions, along with television personality Mario Lopez, began virtually auditioning talent between the ages of 12 and 16. The new members are multi-talented performers with experience in acting, singing and songwriting.

“Deciding on the final five was harder than we ever imagined because there was so much great talent to choose from,” Lopez said in a statement. “The five boys we selected gelled together instantly, and the music they’ve created have exceeded all of our expectations. I think we have several massive hits, and I’m more excited than ever to introduce these boys to the world in less than three weeks.”

According to a previous statement issued to Billboard, “unlike previous group incarnations,” the new Menudo members will be “sharing in all concert, merchandise, and music revenue.” Menudo’s management will be Miami-based.

The most successful Latin boy band of all time, Menudo was originally established in Puerto Rico in 1977 by Edgardo Diaz, releasing a handful of hit songs such as “Quiero Ser” and “Claridad” and launching the music careers of Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa, among many others.

Watch the “Mi Amore” music video below.