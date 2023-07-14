New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Rels B, Myriam Hernandez & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Residente, “Bajo y Batería” (5020 Records)

As Latin urban continues to significantly increase in popularity and consumption within the mainstream, Residente also continues to stand at the pinnacle as one of the best lyricists in the rap game, with hardly any competition. With a snarling, sardonic delivery that is as playful as it is vicious, Residente testifies to his unmatched lyrical mastery. He knows this well, spitting verses like, “Ya nadie en el género urbano sonríe conmigo que sus dientes me los puse de collar,” this time challenging fellow Puerto Rican rapper Cosculluela. In March, Cosculluela pleaded guilty for domestic violence against his ex Jennifer Fungenzi. “Por más que reces, los puercos como tú no van al cielo,” Residente snarls. In a wildly potent nine-minute diss track, the ex-Calle 13 frontman challenges the confines of substantial Latin pop with stunning and riveting wordplay that’ll make jaws drop. Watch your teeth. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Myriam Hernández, “Nos Lo Hemos Dicho Todo” (Myriam Hernández/JenesisPro)

The first single off Myriam Hernández’s upcoming album is, predictably, grandiose and unabashedly romantic. It’s also beautiful and beautifully arranged, blending Hernández’s core pop sound with the pizzaz of a full mariachi. Written and produced by Jacobo Calderón, the son of legenderay Spanish songwriter Juan Carlos Calderón, “Nos lo hemos dicho todo” talks about the intimate struggles of a couple that loves each other despite defects and fights. The lyrics are timeless, as are the arrangements, unapologetically classic at a time when many are following trends. — LEILA COBO

Rels B, “Un Rodeoooo” (DALE PLAY Records/Flakk Team)

Rels B is gearing for the release of his next studio album Afrolova, or as he previously told Billboard, “the heaviest project I’ve ever created.” As a tease of what fans can expect, he delivered “Un Rodeoooo” ahead of the album’s July 21st-expected release. As the album title may have pointed to, the track is a sensual Afrobeats cut with bachata undertones that accompany lyrics about meeting and falling for a beautiful girl at a party. “My producers are very connected with this culture, and we’ve traveled to Nigeria to work with producers there as well. It’s a project that I believe will mark a before-and-after for the Afrobeats genre,” the Spanish artist and rapper, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, said of the overall production. — JESSICA ROIZ

Ryan Castro & Peso Pluma, “QUEMA” (Ryan Castro/Sony Music Latin)

Powered by a hypnotizing, head-bobbing beat, Ryan Castro unleashes “Quema” with Peso Pluma. The irresistible old-school perreo track is signature Castro, who has a knack for delivering hooky songs — and his new track is no exception. Add Peso, Mexican music’s biggest star today, and it’s a certified hit. The song finds the corridos singer returning to urbano following “La Bebe Remix,” his hit song with Yng Lvcas, which has now spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. “Quema” — produced by SOG, Castro’s longtime producer — will be part of the Colombian artist’s upcoming new album, El Cantante Del Ghetto. — GRISELDA FLORES

Manuel Carrasco & Morat, “Hasta Por La Mañana” (Universal Music Spain)

The Spanish singer Manuel Carrasco recruits the Colombian boyband Morat to launch a new version of his well-known single “Hasta por la mañana”, which is part of the album Corazón y Flecha. Through the lyrics, they convey a powerful optimistic message about living in the present, resiliently overcoming obstacles, and moving on. Fragments of the lyrics, such as “I’m going to fulfill my commandments/ Don’t waste time/ And live now/ God will say tomorrow/ Because, even if I carry it inside/ There are plenty of arguments to shout” resonate with force. The video complements the positive feel of the song by showing exciting clips of their the group’s performances alongside their fans. The result is a joyous, collaborative, mood-lifting project that brings Morat back to the studios in the midst of their “Si Ayer Fuera Hoy” World Tour. — LUISA CALLE

Check out more editor’s picks in the weekly playlist below!