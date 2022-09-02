First Stream Latin: New Music From Kali Uchis, Nicki Nicole, Wisin, & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Nicki Nicole, “Nobody Like You” (DALE PLAY Records/Sony Music Latin)

Making a bold statement — “there’s no one like me” — Nicki Nicole delivers a fiery fusion of salsa and trap in her new single, “Nobody Like Yo.” Produced by Icon and Tatool, the track finds the 22-year-old Argentine star having an internal battle as she tries to live her authentic self. But the pressures of being a boxing champ are getting to her head. “‘Nobody Like Yo’ is a song that I have wanted everyone to hear for a long time,” Nicki offers. “It was saved for just the right moment which is now. It talks about an internal battle between two people that grapple every day due to their egos and pretentiousness.” The song is her first single since releasing the 2021 album Parte de Mí. — GRISELDA FLORES

Wisin, Natti Natasha & Los Legendarios, “Tiempo” (La Base Music Group/WK Records)

Following their “Mayor Que Usted” collaboration (alongside Daddy Yankee and Wisin’s duo partner Yandel), which currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart, Wisin and Natti Natasha (in collaboration with Los Legendarios) join forces once again for “Tiempo.” In true Wisin fashion, the track, produced by Stivenz Beats, is an infectious reggaetón banger with alt-funk elements. In the lyrics, Wisin and Natti sing about losing track of time when they are together. A pink and black music video directed by Nuno Gomes shows both artists and a group of dancers portraying a real-life chess game. “Working with Natti Natasha is always an honor, and she was the one I always thought of for this song, because she brings that combination of sensuality and energy that her voice has,” Wisin says in a statement. — JESSICA ROIZ

Kali Uchis, “No Hay Ley” (Interscope Records)

Colombian singer-songwriter Kali Uchis had not released a new track since her Grammy-nominated album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) until now. Uchis has unleashed a club-ready anthem with “No Hay Ley,” one powered by a hypnotizing beat that will get everyone on the dancefloor. In the bilingual track, she sings about a forbidden love affair, declaring, “No importa lo que digan, yo te besaré otra vez (No matter what they say, I’ll kiss you again).” “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis says. “En el amor no hay ley means there are no laws to love. Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!” — G.F.

Lenny Távarez, Chencho Corleone & Piso 21, “CXO (A Quién No Le Gusta)” (Warner Music Latina/Kristoman)

Lenny Tavarez and Piso 21 together sounds like it would result in quite the banger. Throw Chencho Corleone in the mix, and it’s a certified hit. In “CXO (A Quien No Le Gusta),” Tavarez reeled in the Colombian urban-pop group and the reggaetón veteran to talk all things sex, primarily asking in the lyrics, “Who doesn’t like it?” Tavarez and Chencho bring their distinct Boricua flow while Piso adds their flirtatious spark, resulting in a catchy perreo with very sensual lyrics. The video was produced by Mastermind Entertainment and directed by Gustavo Camacho in Mandrake Miami. — J.R.

Joonti, “Daño Colateral” (AP Global Music)

Up-and-coming artist Joonti continues to showcase his Latin pop roots in new single “Daño Colateral.” Penned by the artist and produced by Charlee Jermey Argueta (a.k.a MC4), the track begins with an acoustic melody that later transforms into a catchy urban-pop fusion backed by the 20-year-old Puerto Rican’s deep raspy vocals. The lyrics reinforce his interpretive talent as he sings about heartbreak and realizing it’s too late after not appreciating his one true love. The official music video was directed by Baby Javi Films. — INGRID FAJARDO

Lupita Infante, “Pa’ Dentro” (Sony Music Latin)

Lupita Infante’s new song is the perfect soundtrack for your long weekend, and it comes in two different versions: mariachi and banda. Both get the message across — “tequila is your best friend” — but the banda version is a true party starter. “Pa’ Adentro” was penned by Infante and renowned regional Mexican singer-songwriter Erika Vidrio. “‘Pa’ Dentro’ is a song that was missing in my repertoire, a song that would allow me to toast with the public, and a jovial song that you can listen to with friends,” Infante says about the track. “It is a tribute to Mexican culture and our passion for tequila, things that always go hand in hand.” The track is a preview of Infante’s upcoming EP. — G.F.

RaiNao, “Limbo” (SONAR)

If you hadn’t had a chance to discover RaiNao, this is your chance. For the past two years, the rising Puerto Rican artist has been creating a buzz with her alt-perreo melodies and soulful vocals, resulting in yet another new single, “Limbo.” Co-produced by Wiso Rivera, Barba Blanca, and GIOVA, the sultry, downtempo urban track highlights RaiNao’s smooth and potent vocals. “Limbo” narrates the story of someone who’s in limbo, because of a person who’s sending mixed signals. “You’re never in the direction I look but you’re the most handsome in my country,” she chants in the partially English track. “Don’t make me go crazy,” she whispers towards the end. — J.R.