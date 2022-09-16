Tini & Tiago PZK, Feid and More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — is powered by a handful of new songs by Tini and Tiago PZK and Pedro Capo, and also new albums by Feid and Los Dos Carnales, to name a few.

This week, Feid dropped his new studio album FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ALBUM, on which the Colombian artist opted for an almost completely solo album with no collaborations (the only special guest is Yandel on “XQ Te Pones Asi”). Of course, Feid brings an edgy album with Medellín’s reggaetón flow, hard-hitting perreos, and even chill house beats as heard in “Nieve” and “Belixe.” After all, it’s made for a party. But he also flaunts his vulnerability and cursi side in many tracks.

Regional Mexican act Los Dos Carnales also released their new album Corridos Para Valientes Vol. 1. Just in time for Mexican Independence Day, the sibling duo unleashed a new corrido set, powered by traditional instruments such as the accordion and a requinto. Corridos Para Valientes Vol. 1 is packed with, as the name suggests, tracks that bluntly and pridefully tell stories of hardships and notorious characters such as Rafael Caro Quintero.

This week’s First Stream Latin also includes collaborations from Paulo Londra and Duki, Andy Rivera and Beele, and Piso 21 and Carin Leon.

Which is your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote below!