Carin Leon, Boza & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was led by regional Mexican anthems from Kany García and Christian Nodal, Carin Leon and Pepe Aguilar and Río Roma, and a striking ballad by Natalia Lafourcade. But what was your favorite new release of the week?

García and Nodal teamed up for the first time for the the heartfelt and potent “La Siguiente” (The Next One), produced by Richi Lopez. In an urban-infused ranchera, the Puerto Rican artist opens up with mature lyrics about evolving after a relationship that was toxic and narcissistic. Meanwhile, Mexican singer-songwriter Lafourcade gave a preview of her upcoming album (due Oct. 28) releasing her new single, “De Todas Las Flores,” which is pure poetry and a love letter to oneself.

“I wrote it in 2018, after a romantic breakup,” Natalia said about the song. “A relationship that began with passion and fireworks, then deteriorated into agony and self-destruction. Sometimes we must experience such moments in order to understand that love is more closely linked to the relationship we honor with our own selves. ‘De Todas Las Flores’ refers to the inner flowers. When will we sing? When will we play? When do we finally get to return to ourselves?” The forthcoming set will be her first of all new original material in seven years.

Other new releases include Aitana’s “Otra Vez,” Carin Leon’s “Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas” and Boza and Beéle’s “Qué Prefieres?” Which is your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote below!