LIT Killah, Daddy Yankee & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard‘s Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Daddy Yankee, Young Miko and Gocho, to name a few.

To everyone’s surprise, Daddy Yankee came out of retirement to drop a new collaboration with newcomer Omar Courtz (who he discovered on Instagram) for a summer-ready track called “BEACHY.” Co-written by Yankee, Courtz, Justin Quiles, and BCA, the song — part of the upcoming LEGENDADDY Goat Edition album — narrates the story of a girl who’s getting tanned at the beach and enjoying the sun while she’s living her best single life. The single, produced by Yankee, Dimelo Flow, BK, and PM, fuses reggaetón with Afrobeats, backed by Yankee’s signature sugary vocals and Courtz’s raspier tones.

Another rising act, Young Miko, also teamed up with reggaeton veterans Jowell y Randy on “ID.” With flirty, NSFW lyrics, the collab meshes reggaeton, reggae, and hard-hitting perreo melodies.

A notable release this week is “Los Del Espacio,” an infectious cumbia-reggaeton track released by eight of Argentina’s hottest names right now: Lit Killah, Emilia, Duki, Maria Becerra, Rusherking, FMK, Tiago PZK, and Big One. “In slow motion/ You stuck with me and you didn’t realize/ That tonight I let you go’/ I know it tempts you,” says part of the chorus of the catchy song written by the octet of friends and produced and mastered by Big One.

Additional releases this week include Francisca Valenzuela’s heartfelt pop ballad “¿Dónde Se Llora Cuando Se Llora?;” Gocho’s first solo project in eight years, a six-track EP titled No Soy el Mismo (Lado A); Sky Rompiendo’s adventurous “Cielo” with Feid and Myke Towers; Nico Hernández and Pipe Bueno’s “Una Noche;” Los Aptos and Cuco’s whirling love-letter ballad “Miel;” and many more.

Last week, the new generation of Menudo and their single “Feelin’” won the poll with over 54 percent of the votes. What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!