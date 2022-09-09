First Stream Latin: New Music From Maria Becerra, Snow Tha Product & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Maria Becerra, “Automático” (Maria Becerra/300 Entertainment)

A conceptual track that focuses on getting freaky inside a car, and a state-of-the-art music video filmed in a mechanical shop, Maria Becerra pays homage to old-school reggaetón in her new single “Automático.” Penned by Becerra and produced by Nico Cotton, the Argentine singer told Billboard she got inspired by the pioneers of reggaetón to bring this melody to life. When asked which special guest she thinks would make for the dream remix, Becerra simply said Daddy Yankee. “Hopefully it happens before he retires,” she expressed during this week’s Live With Billboard Latin. “Automático” comes four months after Becerra’s single “Ojalá” and forms part of her sophomore album La Nena de Argentina, out in 2022. — JESSICA ROIZ

Las Villa, “Amor Y Sal” (Warner Music Latina)

Colombian twins Las Villa aren’t sitting around waiting for no man when it comes to relationships. They’re women of action in new single “Amor y Sal.” “This was never going to work and we didn’t realize it, always half way,” they sing in the rhythmic pop song. “I’m tired of waiting thinking of things that were, are and will never happen.” The empowering song is a new anthem I think many of us can get behind. — GRISELDA FLORES

Nanpa Básico, Hecho M13RD4 (Nanpa Básico)

Hecho M13RD4 is Nanpa Básico’s most ambitious work to date. Home to 14 tracks featuring collaborations with Adriel Favela, Ryan Castro, Santa Fe Klan, Gera MX, and more, the set is a collection of experimental and innovative music with personal feelings weaved into each song. The album acknowledges that state of feeling broken inside after a heartbreak. It takes you to the highest and darkest paths of love, powered by strings, keyboards and horns. His street-conscious lyrics are delivered in each song with nods to hip-hop, reggae, and regional. Nanpa is able to dive into vulnerability, social criticism, romance and even hardcore rap all in one album. — INGRID FAJARDO

Chris Jedi, Young Miko & Lunay, “Condado” (Universal Music Latino)

Leave it to Chris Jedi to recruit two of Puerto Rico’s hottest artists right now for a collaboration. In “Condado,” where he is featured as an artist-producer and actually kicks off the song singing, Jedi teams up with Lunay and Young Miko to pay tribute to one of the island’s most touristic spots: Condado. A high-end strip with restaurants, clubs, and hotels next to the ocean, “Condado” tells the story of an independent girl who likes the finer things in life and needs no man. Rising rapper Miko really shines on this track with her flirtatious rap verses and captivating chanteos. — J.R.

Snow Tha Product feat. Lauren Jauregui, “Piña” (Snow Tha Product)

Known for her hard-hitting, fast-paced rap anthems, Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product slows things down in her new track. Titled “Piña (Pineapple),” the more rhythmic-leaning and bouncy track is her first collaboration with Lauren Jauregui. “I’ve proven that I’m a really good rapper, now I wanna push myself to do other things and excel and challenge myself,” Snow previously told Billboard. “That song is fire. It’s sexy, it’s awesome and it’s exactly what two Latinas needed to do.” — G.F.

India x Goyo, “Nubes Negras” (River Ocean Discos)

In July, Goyo exclusively revealed to Billboard that a song with salsa powerhouse La India was in the works. Two months later, the official single and music video is out, lacing La India’s potent vocals with Goyo’s fierce lyricism. Dubbed “Nubes Negras,” the salsa-infused urban track is an anthem for women who were once victims of domestic abuse but have found their liberty and self-worth, hence “no more dark clouds since you left” in the chorus. “It was very exciting for me because she’s — after Celia Cruz, she’s a reference for me. I see her as a woman who can sit on the salsa throne. She’s like a legend,” Goyo previously said to Billboard. The music video was filmed in Puerto Rico. — J.R.