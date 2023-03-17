New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Manuel Turizo, Elena Rose & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Manuel Turizo, 2000 (La Industria Inc./Sony Music Latin)

In 2000, named after his birth year, Manuel Turizo is more experimental than ever — and the first few songs are proof of that. Though he stays truthful to his reggaetón-pop core, the Colombian artist does not shy away from techno beats (as heard in “Triste”) fast-paced merengue (the Marshmello-assisted “El Merengue”) sultry reggae and dancehall fusions (“Jamaica”) and trap (“U Lala”). 2000 is a feel-good, summer-ready production that’s home to 15 track — including the previously released “Extasis” with Maria Becerra and “La Bachata,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Tropical Airplay Chart, Latin Airplay Chart, and most recently, the Argentina Hot 100.

Over energized rhythms and relatable lyrics, the Colombian artist also gets ultra-personal in the notable “Vacio” — a track where he opens up about chasing his dreams at such a young age (Turizo was 15 years old when he dropped his first hit “Una Lady Como Tú”). Further solidifying a very intimate set, the cover art is an actual photo of Turizo when he was a baby. — JESSICA ROIZ

Elena Rose, “El Hombre” (Warner Music Latina)

A groovy pop track is Elena Rose’s first single of the year, which also serves as a preview to her upcoming debut album. As ever, the singer-songwriter’s ethereal vocals — which adapt to whichever style will serve as her canvas — take center stage in this soon-to-be anthem. The sweet, yet poignant “El Hombre” describes an evolved man, one who isn’t scared to be vulnerable and has embraced his softer side. “He’s different from the rest,” she sings, introducing this unicorn of a man. “It’s not the man that opens the door for you, but the one who doesn’t want to close doors for you. A man isn’t the one that loves you but the one who teaches you how to love.” — GRISELDA FLORES

Lupita Infante, “Besarte Así” (Sony Music Latin)

In times when lyrics are getting more and more explicit, it’s refreshing to hear Lupita Infante’s utterly romantic “Besarte Así” (To Kiss You Like This,) the third single from her upcoming album Amor Como En Las Películas de Antes (Love Like in the Old Movies). With a retro sound and very sweet, innocent lyrics, the mariachi ballad (written by Infante with Pedro Dabdoub) imagines what would be the perfect kiss with the perfect someone: “If I get closer, little by little, I feel my voice tremble/ When I say your name what I really want is kissing you,” she sings, in Spanish. The song is about “letting your imagination take you somewhere you’ve never been before,” Infante says in the production notes, adding that the track “lets you envision that one kiss you have dreamed about your entire life, allowing yourself to embrace those loving feelings.” — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Isabella Lovestory, “Latina” (Isabella Lovestory)

Freaky urbano purveyor Isabella Lovestory doesn’t mind sharing alcohol, men and lipstick with her Latina comrades — after all, it’s a sisterhood. Buoyed by a glitchy, intoxicating reggaetón beat and her riot grrrl antics, the Honduran-born artist arrives with a powerful mission statement that’s filled with pride and conviction: “Latina.” Her first track of 2023 already sounds like an electrifying art-pop feminist anthem, one that’s empowering mujeres the web over (“I feel beautiful listening to this queen” or “I didn’t ask to be Latina I just got lucky,” commented some online users).

“Tongue-in-cheek and playful, [‘Latina’] is a song that celebrates being Latina without being cliché and ‘dove commercial’ about it,” she says in a press release. “It’s a commentary on the tokenizing of latinidad, reclaiming the uniqueness and poignancy of every experience each Latina has.” Produced by Chicken, Kamixlo and Nick León, the commanding neo-perreo song also coincides with the announcement of her upcoming tour, Laticonica. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Luis R Conriquez & Grupo Frontera “Dame un Chance” (Kartel Music)

Luis R Conriquez and Grupo Frontera team up to deliver “Dame un Chance.” The contemporary norteño band and the Mexican singer-songwriter offer a fresh regional Mexican fusion that effortlessly combines traditional norteño sounds with the lively rhythm of cumbia. Produced by Edgar Barrera, the song serves as a romantic plea to be given a chance, committing to change (and even to consume less alcoho)l if it would grant them an opportunity with the person they love: “I have a feeling that my life is better with you/ I know very well that they say that I am a mess/ And it’s true I admit it too, but I also know how to love you pretty/ I’ll go down and drink a little so that you can see that I need you.” The accompanying video showcases the artists performing live with an enthusiastic group of men dancing and partying. — LUISA CALLE

Lenier & Yomo, “Corazón Callejero” (Mr. 305 Records)

Cuban singer-songwriter Lenier recruits Puerto Rican artist Yomo to deliver a love letter in “Corazón Callejero.” With a blend of charming melodies and uptempo beats, the heartfelt track — a sweet confession of love — seamlessly balances Yomo’s signature vocals and Lenier’s raspy-yet-soothing voice. “Yo tengo un corazón callejero, un corazón bandolero que de ti se enamoró (I have a street heart, a bandit’s heart that fell in love with you),” they sing in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

