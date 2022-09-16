First Stream Latin: New Music From Feid, Los Dos Carnales, Pedro Capo & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s best Latin music picks below.

Feid, FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO, TE PIRATEAMOS EL ALBUM (UMG Recordings)

Almost one month after his 30th birthday, Feid dropped his new studio album FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ALBUM, which translates to “happy birthday, Ferxxo, we leaked the album.” True to form, the Colombian artist opted for an almost completely solo album with no collaborations (the only special guest is Yandel on “XQ Te Pones Asi”). It kicks off with a 33-second intro, where a group of people is singing happy birthday to him. It continues with the previously released singles “Castigo” and the title track. Of course, Feid brings an edgy album with Medellín’s reggaetón flow, hard-hitting perreos, and even chill house beats as heard in “Nieve” and “Belixe.” After all, it’s made for a party. But he also flaunts his vulnerability and cursi side, as heard in the slow-tempo tracks “Ferxxo 100” and “X20X.” The 15-track album, which was allegedly leaked before its official release day, wraps up with fan-favorite “Normal” and “La Buena Fai.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Paulo Londra feat. Duki, “Party en el Barrio” (Warner Music Latina/Paulo Londra)

Paulo Londra strikes again with another hard-hitting single titled “Party En El Barrio,” which truly captures not only the pair’s ethos but also Argentina’s ever-growing rap culture. The track really is just Londra and Duki trading verses on how they are self-made musicians who started from the bottom. “Alone we got out of the hole, with our family as sponsors … they want to be like me but they’re not me,” spits Duki. “You all have no idea how many cold nights we survived … we get strength from anything,” responds Londra. — GRISELDA FLORES

TINI & Tiago PZK, “El Último Beso” (Hollywood Records/5020 Records)

Matching tattoos, parties, and the last kiss, TINI and Tiago PZK bring to life a track about young love. The Argentine pair teamed up with Colombian hitmakers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres to compose and produce their first collaborative effort, which is an urban-pop song with punk rock influences. “El Último Beso” is exactly that, the aftermath following a breakup and that final smooch. “Nothing’s the same anymore/ Time continued but I stayed six months ago,” chants TINI. “I’ve loved his talent from the first time I heard it,” expresses TINI in a statement. “I always wanted to create music with him, so I’m very happy that the time has finally come for our fans to listen to this song that we have saved for so long.” — J.R.

Los Dos Carnales, Corridos Para Valientes, Vol. 1 (AfinArteMusic)

If you’re a fan of corridos, this is the album for you. Just in time for Mexican Independence Day, siblings duo Los Dos Carnales have unleashed a new corridos set, powered by traditional instruments such as the accordion and a requinto. Corridos Para Valientes, Vol. 1, is packed with, as the name suggests, tracks that bluntly and pridefully tell stories of hardships and notorious characters such as Rafael Caro Quintero. The new set follows Carnales’ 2021 album, Cabrones Y Vagos, which earned a Latin Grammy. — G.F.

Pedro Capó, “Volver a Casa” (Sony Music Latin)

After releasing uplifting tracks such as “Gracias,” Pedo Capó opens up in his new single “Volver a Casa.” A chill R&B-rock fusion, “Volver” is about wanting to escape life’s biggest challenges, yearning to feel grounded, and most importantly, returning home. “It’s a very personal track that shares the experiences lived in this career, where you can be surrounded by people yet feel alone,” the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter says in a statement. “Not everything is as nice and as perfect as we want to pretend, that’s the reality and there are many people going through difficult times.” In the music video, filmed in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Capó is having an emotional moment at home alone. — J.R.

Piso 21 & Carín Leon, “Que Triste” (Warner Music Mexico)

The collaboration we didn’t know we needed. Two worlds come together in “Que Triste,” Colombian supergroup Piso 21 and Regional Mexican star Carin Leon. The first team-up between both acts, the track is both melancholic and wistful melodies that thrive on a slow tempo. In the pop track, fused with a subtle norteño beat, they weave a story of the sadness that comes after a breakup, when they’re feeling most vulnerable and defeated. — G.F.

Andy Rivera, Beéle, “Te Perdí” (Sony Music Colombia)

Colombia’s beloved Andy Rivera has reeled in rising act Beéle for his new single “Te Perdí.” The hard-hitting reaggetón beat becomes a canvas for Rivera’s dulcet vocals and Beéle’s deep, raspy tones. Its lyrics are about heartbreak, but at the same time, being mature after a breakup. It’s about discovering peace of mind, overall. “The experience of collaborating with Beéle was incredible,” says Rivera. “He’s a disciplined person and worker; he gave himself to the song, making it his own. That says a lot about the perfection that he seeks to give his fans. I respect him a lot for the way he approached the track.” The music video was filmed in Medellín, Colombia by director Lexx, and his production company CAVA. — J.R.