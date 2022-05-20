First Stream Latin: New Music From Blessd, Camilo, Sech & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Blessd, “10 PM” (Warner Music Latina/JM World Music)

Medellín-born artist Blessd surprised fans with a new effort dubbed “10 PM,” helmed by producer The Prodigiez. A song about two people who hook up at a bar — one who’s getting over an ex, and the other who’s willing to be the one-night stand — “10 PM” is about revenge, sinning, and feeling guilt, but at the same time, turning the page. Most notable is Blessd’s ability to fuse Colombia’s Musica Popular genre (inspired by ranchera, mariachi, and corridos) with hip-hop beats, and ultimately transition to a saucy reggaetón groove. “10 PM” comes on the heels of Blessd earning his first-ever Billboard No. 1 hit with the Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez-assisted “Medallo” topping the Latin Airplay chart. — JESSICA ROIZ

Camilo, “Pegao” (Sony Music Latin/Hecho A Mano Music)

Camilo surprised fans with “Pegao,” the third single of his upcoming new album De Adentro Pa Fuera. Penned by Camilo, Edgar Barrera, and Andrés Castro, this joyful cumbia-pop track, influenced by Argentina’s cumbia villera and infused with intense synthesizer sound effects and keyboards, reflects the happiness he’s living as a first-time father, marking his first song after the birth of his and wife Evaluna’s baby, Indigo. The lyrics cleverly describe his desire to be permanently attached (pegao) to his newborn daughter. “Attached as in neighborhood church, attached like a tongue in a frozen glass, like in a town nightclub, everyone’s attached, attached, attached, like a shirt on a sweaty body, like the rice stuck to the rice cooker,” he sings. “I want to be by your side all day, attached, attached, attached to you, attached to you.” — INGRID FAJARDO

Marco Antonio Solís, “Mi Rechazo” (Marbella Music)

After making a historic comeback with his Los Bukis bandmates and most recently winning top Latin tour of the year at the Billboard Music Awards, Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís is blessing fans with new music. “Mi Rechazo,” a majestic ranchera accompanied by a mariachi, is a new track featured in his EP Qué Ganas de Verte, which includes two unreleased songs, “Mi Rechazo” and “Ninguna Mujer”. Penned and produced by Solís — who will be honored as person of the year at the Latin Grammys later this year — “Mi Rechazo” connects in an intimate and deep way, like all his songs, with bold lyrics on working up the courage to end a relationship that no longer is worthy of your time. “More than I gave you, I’ll give to the person that deserves it because they’ll be the opposite of you … you’ll feel my rejection, it will be inevitable,” he sings with pathos — GRISELDA FLORES

Sech, “Noche de Teteo” (RichMusic Inc.)

Sech is officially back — and yes, with another anthem for the ladies. Marking the Panamanian artist’s first single of 2022, “Noche de Teteo” (loosely translating to “party night”) is dedicated to those women who are moving on from a relationship and only want to have a good time with friends. “You’re too pretty to be crying for an ugly guy/ Don’t let him ruin your night out/ Get rid of him,” he sings in the chorus. But in true Sech fashion, he also chants about being the hero in the story ,and treating the lady with love and respect. Helmed by Dimelo Flow, Cerebro, and John El Diver, the beats in “Noche de Teteo” combine mid-tempo reggaetón with innovative EDM melodies and fast-paced dembow. — J.R.

Deorro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Maffio, “Yo Las Pongo” (Ultra Records)

It’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed. Deorro taps Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Maffio for his new club-ready anthem “Yo Las Pongo,” which fuses his signature EDM beats with Los Tucanes de Tijuana’s norteño sound. The infectious, rhythmic track, produced by the Mexican-American DJ and Los Tucanes, marks the first collaboration between the three artists. “Yo La Pongo” is a preview of Deorro’s upcoming sophomore album titled ORRO. — G.F.

Yotuel x Chris Tamayo feat. Emily Estefan, “Lambo en Varadero” (AP Global Publishing)

In a modern protest song, Yotuel teams up with Cuban newcomer Chris Tamayo and musician Emily Estefan for “Lambo en Varadero.” Produced by renowned hitmaker Emilio Estefan, the edgy salsa and Latin jazz track fused with street Hip-Hop beats is nothing short of real Cuban power. Moreso, it’s charged with lyrics about dreams, hopes, and change: “Why do I want this fame? If what hurts is not being able to go back to Havana/ Share these blessings with my friends/ Walk the streets of my town that I know loves me,” Tamayo kicks off the song. The song references someone who wishes to drive his Lambo in the beach town of Varadero, but as Yotuel best describes it in a statement: “It’s the dream of all Cubans who want to live in freedom in their own country, who do not want to depend on a foreigner or have to emigrate to get what they want … this song is daydreaming of a free Cuba .. a Cuba in democracy.” “Lambo en Varadero” also features the percussion skills of Emily Estefan. — J.R.

Morat & Duki, “París” (Universal Music Spain)

Colombian band Morat joins forces with Argentine rapper Duki on “Paris,” a song that keeps true to Morat’s sugary, folk-pop essence and with which Duki perfectly engages. Penned by the band along with Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres, this new track not only combines each of their distinct voices but also speaks about the moment in a relationship where you need to take care of yourself and be honest. “It’s you the one who gives me all the problems/ It’s you, you asked for flowers, and you burn them/ Don’t lie to yourself, the problem is you, and I must tell you it’s because of you,” they chant in the track. — I.F.

Luis Coronel, Dentro de mis Ojos (Empire Productions/Sony Music Latin)

Mexican-American artist Luis Coronel is blessing fans with a new album, the fifth in his career where he makes his debut as a songwriter. The 11-track set, titled Dentro de Mis Ojos, features romantic ballads powered by a Sinaloan band that serves as a canvas for the 26-year-old’s sobering lyrics on love and heartbreak. The album kicks off with “Ahora Regresas,” a song that narrates the ending of a love story that was inspired by a fan’s breakup story. The opening track sets the vibe for the rest of the LP, which finds a vulnerable Coronel going back and forth between allowing himself to fall in love and removing himself from a toxic relationship. — G.F.

Sael, “Lucifer” (Black Koi Entertainment/Virgin Music US Latin)

Sael’s “Lucifer” is just another reason you should have this Argentine artist on your radar. Produced by Taiko, the song is a sultry-yet-chill reggaetón song but what’s even more remarkable is Sael’s ability to play with his vocal arrangement. The up-and-coming talent, who recently joined El Guru and Yandel’s Rapeton Approved roster, is vulnerable on “Lucifer,” making reference to the person who stole and broke his heart. “I remember when I lifted you to the sky/ You turned my bed into hell/ You don’t know how much I love you,” he chants. — J.R.