Nelly Furtado Is Recording Music in Colombia: Here’s What We Know (So Far)

Nelly Furtado is in Colombia, where she’s reportedly recording new music and collaborating with Colombian artists.

On her official Instagram account, the Canadian singer-songwriter has only two posts (from 2020 and 2021); however, she’s documenting her journey in the South American country on her Instagram Stories.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Furtado recorded a couple of videos from Papaya Studios, where she was hanging out with Li Saumet, lead singer of electro-tropical Bomba Estéreo. On another slide, she posted a selfie with the word “gracias” (thank you).

Indie singer and musician Lido Pimienta also confirmed that she’s collaborating with Furtado.

“The rumors are true. Nelly Furtado is in Barranquilla,” the Colombian-Canadian artist tweeted on May 29, dubbing Furtado as her “comadre.” “She came to see me, she came to hang out and support a project that we’ve been working on for my next album.”

Pimienta also shared a couple of photos where Furtado is seen eating traditional Colombian food and spending time with Pimienta’s family.

✨ Los rumores son verdad, Nelly Furtado está en Barranquilla. Ella me vino a ver, se vino a parchar y apoyar en un proyecto que hemos estado haciendo para mi próximo disco y otras cosas ✨me emociona que vean/escuchen todo lo que se viene con y de ella. Mi comadre Nelly 🥰🥭🤞🏽 — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) May 30, 2022

Comiendo arroz de frijol, salpicón con plátano y jugo de mango fresco, hecho por mi tía Maritza, quien no quiso que estuviéramos en el aeropuerto sin comer comida Guajira hecha en casa. El detalle de comer con la comadre Nelly, en quilla en icopor, no tiene precio! Gracias 🇨🇴 https://t.co/scS7TGp7WZ pic.twitter.com/xzqH6Se9UD — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) May 30, 2022

Gracias a mi primo Carlos Romero, excelente productor, se aseguró que todo saliera perfecto para Nelly y para mi. Me enorgullece poder trabajar en Barranquilla, con mi familia. Pronto vamos a trabajar en la Guajira ✨🙏🏽 me regreso agradecida por todo el trabajo lindo que hicimos. pic.twitter.com/ETPh1fBCRL — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) May 30, 2022

Known for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits such as “Say It Right,” “Promiscuous” and “Give it to Me,” Furtado’s first collaborative effort with Colombian talent was in 2002 for Juanes’ “Fotografia.” In 2009, she released her Spanish-language debut album, Mi Plan, including collaborations with Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Fernandez, Julieta Venegas and many more.

Furtado’s last studio album was The Ride, which was released in 2017. Last year, she dropped a 15th-anniversary edition of her landmark third album, Loose, with 12 rare remixes and bonus tracks that were previously unavailable on streaming services.