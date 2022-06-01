×
Nelly Furtado Is Recording Music in Colombia: Here’s What We Know (So Far)

She's been hanging out with Bomba Estereo and Lido Pimienta.

Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado photographed at Cosmic Records. Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via GI

Nelly Furtado is in Colombia, where she’s reportedly recording new music and collaborating with Colombian artists.

On her official Instagram account, the Canadian singer-songwriter has only two posts (from 2020 and 2021); however, she’s documenting her journey in the South American country on her Instagram Stories.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Furtado recorded a couple of videos from Papaya Studios, where she was hanging out with Li Saumet, lead singer of electro-tropical Bomba Estéreo. On another slide, she posted a selfie with the word “gracias” (thank you).

Indie singer and musician Lido Pimienta also confirmed that she’s collaborating with Furtado.

“The rumors are true. Nelly Furtado is in Barranquilla,” the Colombian-Canadian artist tweeted on May 29, dubbing Furtado as her “comadre.” “She came to see me, she came to hang out and support a project that we’ve been working on for my next album.”

Pimienta also shared a couple of photos where Furtado is seen eating traditional Colombian food and spending time with Pimienta’s family.

Known for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits such as “Say It Right,” “Promiscuous” and “Give it to Me,” Furtado’s first collaborative effort with Colombian talent was in 2002 for Juanes’ “Fotografia.” In 2009, she released her Spanish-language debut album, Mi Plan, including collaborations with Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Fernandez, Julieta Venegas and many more.

Furtado’s last studio album was The Ride, which was released in 2017. Last year, she dropped a 15th-anniversary edition of her landmark third album, Loose, with 12 rare remixes and bonus tracks that were previously unavailable on streaming services.

