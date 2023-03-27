Natti Natasha to Make Hosting Debut at 2023 Latin American Music Awards

Natti Natasha is set to make her hosting debut at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards. The “Sin Pijama” singer will co-host the awards ceremony — which will broadcast live on April 20 — alongside Julian Gil and Galilea Montijo.

“I’ve never shied away from living new experiences, and tackling new challenges,” Natasha tells Billboard. “Hosting an award show is something new and exciting for me. It gives me a way to connect with a live audience and those watching at home, and celebrate with them our culture and passion through what we love … música!”

The Dominican artist adds that she’s already preparing for the big day. “The work begins now! In the next weeks, I look forward to working with producers, creatives, wardrobe and production as a whole to ensure we give audiences an evening to remember.”

Natti Natasha is also up for three awards this year. She’s nominated in the categories best artist – urban, best collaboration – pop/urban and collaboration of the year for “Mayor Que Usted,” with Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel.

This year, Bad Bunny leads the list of nominations with 11 nods, including artist of the year, song of the year and album of the year. The Puerto Rican star is followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations; and with eight nods each are Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Rosalía. Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honorees.

This year’s nominations are based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023).

Under the theme “Somos un Movimiento (We Are a Movement),” the 2023 Latin AMAs will celebrate Latin music’s “finest,” as well as play tribute to “today’s most influential and iconic” Latin artists, as voted by the fans. The eight edition of the Latin AMAs is set to broadcast live on Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm ET.