Natti Natasha, Yahritza Y Su Esencia & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by new music from Natti Natasha, Becky G and Peso Pluma, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia, to name a few.

The list includes Natti Natasha’s “Algarete,” a risqué reggaeton track about the joy and thrill that comes from letting loose. “It’s a song that I dedicate to those who, although they no longer have the same opportunity to go out as before, when they do, they have the chance to relive their years of intense partying. With this track, the nights in Paris really inspired me and you can feel the same vibe I felt when I first got the idea for the song,” she said in a statement.

Also on the list are new collaborations such as Becky G and up-and-comer Peso Pluma, who team up for “Chanel.” In this track, Becky further testifies her genre versatility. With a voice well laid back, or bien tumbada, and an octave deeper than usual, the Inglewood star leaves the past behind her and pushes forward with lyrics that express better days ahead. The song is Becky G’s first single from an upcoming all-regional mexicano album she’s set to release later this year with more collaborations to be announced soon.

Additionally, Gaby Moreno reels in renowned actor Oscar Isaac into music to serenade fans with a touching interpretation of the Guatemalan classic “Luna de Xelajú”. The single is the lead track from Moreno’s upcoming acoustic album X MÍ (VOL. 1) to be released on May 5. The duet intertwines their voices to give a profound and soulful acoustic performance of the classic written in 1944 by Paco Perez that has become a second anthem of their country.

Vote for your new favorite release below, followed by our weekly New Music Latin playlist: