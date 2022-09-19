Myke Towers Postpones Concerts in Puerto Rico Due to Hurricane Fiona

Following his sold-out opening concert at The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on Friday night, when he performed for more than 14,000 fans and welcomed special guests such as Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel and Juhn, to name a few, Myke Towers has postponed his two remaining concerts in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona.

As part of his El Young King: The Tour, the Puerto Rican artist and rapper was set to perform three sold-out shows, Sept. 16-18, marking his first string of concerts at the coveted venue.

Due to the devastation on the island, however, his Saturday and Sunday concerts were postponed tentatively for Monday (Sept. 19) and Tuesday, but have now been suspended by producers and promoters “in solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico and in light of the ongoing damages” due to the hurricane, according to a press statement.

His three sold-out hometown shows were originally set to take place Jan. 20-22 but were moved to September due to a new pandemic outbreak. Concert promoters will announce new dates soon. Fans will be able to use their tickets for the new concert dates or can file a claim via support@ticketera.com for a refund.

Myke Towers Imagine It Media / Alexander “ Reggie “ Vazquez

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, causing flash flooding, mudslides, and an islandwide blackout. Most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies’ reports tracked by PowerOutage.us, and officials expect it could take several days to fully restore service.

More than 1,000 residents were rescued across Puerto Rico and at least one death was reported, according to The New York Times. Fiona, a category 1 hurricane, struck the island just two days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island as a category 4 storm back in 2017. Hurricane Fiona has now also made landfall in the Dominican Republic.