Here Are Myke Towers’ ‘Lala’ Lyrics Translated Into English

Myke Tower‘s “LALA,” off his album La Vida Es Una, is the latest Spanish-language song to go viral on TikTok. With more than one million posts on the social media platform, the reggaetón-powered song took off on streaming services, including Spotify, where it became the No. 1 song on its Top 50 Global chart on Sunday (May 9).

Released in April, La Vida Es Una captured the Puerto Rican artist his third top 10 studio album on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. Meanwhile, “LALA” — which finds Myke Towers narrating a NSFW rendezvous with a lover — debuted at No. 25 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart and this week, it enters Hot Latin Songs at No. 50.

“I want to show my people that I’m in a new level of creating and I don’t want to keep in my comfort zone,” he explained to Billboard about La Vida Es Una. “Like, I always want to do new things. This album, some people are going to have to listen to it a couple of times to get used to it. People always think of me making only hip-hop or trap music or just like reggaeton, but in this one I want it to be different.”

Below, check out the “Lala” lyrics translated into English:

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

Everything is good, you don’t have to stress

I will never leave you alone

I was hooked since the first time I saw her

I fell in love when I danced with her

She had been wanting to get close for a long time

Put her back against the wall

If I go down she knows what I’ll do

La-la-la-la-la-la

You want it mami (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Her eyes change (la-la-la-la-la-la)

I look at her and she licks her red lipstick (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Her waist is loose (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Baby, if I grab you (la-la-la-la-la-la)

I’ll take you to new heights (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Let me know and I’ll pick you up (la-la-la-la-la-la)

She let me drive

You’ll always know when I arrive to a place

I was crowned since I was little

It looks good on photo but in person even better

She took one too many drinks

After the red wine she took a pause

When she was going for her fifth

I took her cruising around the neighborhood in the KYMCO

When they see me up front, they become astonished

She does it alone

She’s already turning someone else on as this one burns down

She’s calling my attention because she wants me to do it

La-la-la-la-la-la

You want it mami (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Her eyes change (la-la-la-la-la-la)

I look at her and she licks her red lipstick (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Her waist is loose (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Baby, if I grab you (la-la-la-la-la-la)

I’ll take you to new heights (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Let me know and I’ll pick you up (la-la-la-la-la-la)

When something is for you, it’s inevitable

Baby, I know you want it

Let’s do as if there was no television or cable

Your gaze is to blame for

They’re looking at us, let’s go

She told me, “Don’t think about it to much and give it to me”

By the look on her face, you can tell she’s enjoying it

The neighbors are looking

I love it when you look mad

She fills my bullet cartridge

And even left the weapon in the living room

I was focused on

La-la-la-la-la-la

I’m your Carmelo and you’re my (la-la-la-la-la-la)

When I go down (la-la-la-la-la-la)

She always asks me (la-la-la-la-la-la)

I never stop (la-la-la-la-la-la)

She likes the (la-la-la-la-la-la)

I make her go crazy with (la-la-la-la-la-la)

She touches herself when (la-la-la-la-la-la)

Looking at her and doing (la-la-la-la-la-la)

I’m your Carmelo and you’re my

When I go down

She always asks me

I never stop

She likes the

I make her go crazy with

She touches herself when

Looking at her and doing