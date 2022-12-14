Here Are the Lyrics to Argentina’s National Team Song in the 2022 World Cup

One of the most memorable moments in Latin music during the 2022 World Cup was undoubtedly “Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar,” a cover of an old La Mosca song that was given new lyrics by a fan. The song has become the ultimate anthem to celebrate the achievements of the Argentine National Team in Qatar and beyond, and now it takes on special relevance with the Albiceleste’s advancement to the final of the event held this Sunday (Dec. 18).

“Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar, quiero ganar la tercera, quiero ser campeón mundial,” or “Boys, we have our hopes up again, I want to win the third, I want to be world champion,” goes the song, which was chanted by thousands of fans on Tuesday (Dec. 13) when Argentina beat Croatia 3-0.

The song itself is a poetic ode to Argentina’s profound respect for soccer and its solidarity and empathy as a nation. It mentions the late sports legend Diego Armando Maradona cheering on Lionel Messi from heaven with his mother, Dalma Salvadora Franco, aka La Tota. She is said to have become the most influential figure for the mythical Maradona, which is why fans christened her “the Mother of Soccer.”

“It has to do with our frustrations, our successes, our hopes, Malvinas, finals lost and finals won. And of course to have the illusion of being champions again,” Guillermo Novellis previously told Billboard.

“Muchachos” came into the public consciousness when the world’s most popular Argentine soccer player, Lionel Messi, was asked what his favorite song was during a television interview just before the World Cup kickoff. He mentioned the endearing song by La Mosca, and even sang it on screen.

“It’s like arriving in Rome and being introduced by the Pope,” Novellis told Billboard about that moment.

In November, the entire Argentina national team was caught on camera singing it at the top of their lungs as they celebrated their victory over Mexico.

“Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar” is a version of “Muchachos, Esta Noche me Emborracho,” also by La Mosca, released in 2003. But the most recent version — written by soccer fan Fernando Romero in July 2021 to celebrate Argentina’s run to the Copa América final — is the one that has captured hearts.

“It’s a song that has a lot of tango in its lyrics and melody,” said Novellis. “This [newer] version started with Copa América, and the new lyrics are really good. They have to do with our frustrations, our success, our hopes, the Falklands, finals lost and finals won. And of course, the hope of being champions again. Maybe that’s why it resonated so much with fans and players.”

Here are the translated lyrics of the anthem that has gone viral during the 2022 World Cup:

In Argentina I was born

Land of Diego and Lionel

Of the children of Malvinas

That I will never forget

I can’t explain it to you

Because you won’t understand

The finals we lost

How many years I cried

But that’s over

Because at the Maracaná

The final with the brazucas

Dad won it again

Boys

Now we’ve got our hopes up again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And Diego

From the sky we can see him

With Don Diego and La Tota

Cheering Lionel on

Boys

Now we’ve got our hopes up again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And Diego

From the sky we can see him

With Don Diego and La Tota

Cheering Lionel on, and to be champions again, and to be champions again

For the original Spanish lyrics, click here.