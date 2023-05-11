Mother’s Day Latin Playlist: Juan Gabriel’s ‘Amor Eterno,’ Los Tigres del Norte’s ‘Madrecita Querida’ & More

With Mother’s Day just around the corner on Sunday, May 14, Billboard‘s Latin team has put together the ultimate Día de las Madres playlist for you to stream on that special day.

Explore Explore Juan Gabriel See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 20-track list includes the classics such as Juan Gabriel‘s now anthem “Amor Eterno,” penned by the Mexican singer-songwriter after his mom’s death. “How I would love for you to be alive, that your eyes had never closed,” he passionately sings. The song became a huge hit for Gabriel, and it’s been covered by many acts, most famously by Rocío Dúrcal.

The playlist also includes Laura Pausini‘s “A Ella Le Debo Mi Amor.” The Italian artist penned lyrics about motherhood and unconditional love for her daughter. In this heartwarming lullaby, she sings about giving all her love to her baby girl.

Also included on the wide-ranging list is Andrea Echeverri’s (from Aterciopelados) uplifting “A Eme O.” The Colombian alt-rocker wrote this love song for her daughter, with the title spelling out the word love (amor) in Spanish. The lyrics are anything but trite ,though: “Since you were born, I’m a better lover, as if you had opened up my conduits.”

Stream the entire playlist to find other gems by Los Tigres del Norte (“Madrecita Querida”), Ricardo Arjona (“Mi Novia Se Me Está Poniendo Vieja”), Eslabon Armado (“Perdon Jefa”), La Tropa Vallenata (“Los Caminos de la Vida) and Victor Manuelle (“Amor de Madre”).

Below are 20 tracks that we’ll be playing for our mamás on Mother’s Day: