Shakira, Thalia & More: Who’s Your Favorite Latin Music Mom on Social Media? Vote!

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and with the meaningful holiday just around the corner, we’re curious to know who’s your favorite Latin mom on social media.

Honoring this special day, Billboard highlights 16 moms in the music industry who, like many admirable women in the biz, balance motherhood and a busy lifestyle under the spotlight.

The list includes six powerful women who recently formed part of the inaugural Billboard Mújeres Latinas en la Música gala (Billboard Latin Women in Music), including the Woman of the Year, Shakira, who is mother of two adorable sons, Milan and Sasha; Thalia, who also has two children — Sabrina Sakae and Matthew Alejandro; Goyo, whose daughter presented her with the Agent of Change award; Ivy Queen, who co-hosted the event; and Evaluna Montaner and Greeicy, both of whom became moms in 2022. The former has a daughter named Indigo with her singer-songwriter husband Camilo. The latter has a son named Kai with her pop artist fiancé, Mike Bahía.

Other first-time moms on the list include Lauri Garcia, known for her TikTok hit “Miel,” and the Regional Mexican artist Victoria La Mala, to name a few.

There’s also Spanish singer Natalia Jimenez, who became a mom for the first time after giving birth to her daughter Alessandra on Oct. 20, 2016, and Jennifer Lopez, who welcomed her and her former husband Marc Anthony’s twins Maximilian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz in February 2008.

Vote for your favorite Latin musician mom who’s on social media below: