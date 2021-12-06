Mike Bahia Breaks Down 5 Essential Tracks on New ‘Contento’ Album

Mike Bahía has released his new studio album dubbed Contento (Happy) via Warner Music Mexico.

Home to 13 tracks, including the previously released “Cuenta Conmigo,” “Quiereme,” and “La Rutina,” Contento is overall a feel-good experience with sugary reggaetón jams, heartfelt ballads, colorful reggae beats, and infectious trop-pop fusions.

“Being able to reach this moment in my career and dedicate it to my music career,” Bahía tells Billboard of what makes him happy. “More than being able to cook an exquisite dish, I’m happy that with my career, I can not only add to my career but be a plus in the careers of others.”

Contento, which includes collaborations with Andy Rivera, Guaynaa, Ñejo, and newcomers Blessd and Ramon Vega, is part of Bahía’s trilogy set that follows Navegando (2919) and will close with the upcoming Bien Acompañado.

“The idea of making this a trilogy happened when I was working on my second album — I decided to name them after the phrase ‘navegando, contento, y bien acompañado,’” he elaborates, explaining that the conceptual trilogy is also homage to the colors of his Colombian flag: blue (“Navegando”), yellow (“Contento”), and red (“Bien Acompañado”).

“I have so many songs to choose from and so many directions to take that the next album will be easier to do,” he adds.

For now, Bahía shares his stories behind five of the essential tracks on Contento, in his own words below:

“La Vida”

More than a song, this is a message. It is the tax that I put on life and on an audience that I love. This song will let my fans know what I think of life, and that’s why it closes my album.

“Cuenta Conmigo” (feat. Llane, PJ Sin Suela, and Mozart La Para)

This is the song that inspired the album’s entire concept. It was the first one that I released from the album, and the one that gave me the direction that I had to take. This song inspired my album’s artwork, from the color yellow to the happy face.

“Nadie Más” (feat. Andy Rivera, Ir-Sais)

This has to be my favorite song, the one that I personally like. I really like it because it has the most powerful chorus that I’ve ever done in my career. I’ll always remember this song because of that.

“La Rutina”

Many times, there comes a time when the number of songs forces you to look for borrowed stories, but with this song, I didn’t have to make up a story because I lived it. I did not have a love problem but it was a moment of maturity. I was living a nostalgia that I wanted to capture and stay there.

“Colorao” (feat. Lenny Tavarez)

I supported Lenny during his career in Medellín when he had nothing — and today, [now] that he’s one of the popular reggaetón artists, he’s still the same human being. That’s why I wanted to have him on this song. This song brings a certain value to my album, and I admire him for that. This is also Greeicy’s [artist and significant other] favorite song on Contento.