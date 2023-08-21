Miguel Bosé Says He Was Attacked by 10 Armed Men at His Mexico City Home

On Monday (Aug. 21), Miguel Bosé shared that he was the victim of an assault by armed men at his home in Mexico City, where he was held hostage along with his two children by 10 hooded men on Friday. Local authorities say they have opened an investigation.

“Dear friends, on Friday night a commando of 10 armed subjects broke into my home, assaulted us, tied my children, the house staff, and myself for more than two hours,” the Spanish star wrote on his official Instagram account.

The “Si Tú No Vuelves” singer assured that everyone is fine, although he said the thieves took “everything” in an act that, in his opinion, seemed “very studied and militaristic.”

“It was all very tense, tricky and unpleasant,” he said, but “we are all fine. My children behaved like two brave men. Admirable.”

He did not specify, however, whether he had reported or will report the crime to the authorities. The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reported in a statement that it had already opened an investigation folder after the dissemination in the media of a “possible robbery at the home of a foreign singer, located in the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office.”

The agency specified that, so far, “neither the victim and/or his legal representative, nor the administration of the residential complex where the events occurred have appeared before this Prosecutor’s Office to denounce the crime.” He invited Bosé and/or his legal representative to file a formal complaint.

In his Instagram post, Bosé also asked his followers to listen to his version and not to pay attention to rumors. In this sense, he clarified that he does not plan to leave Mexico, the country where he has lived since he left Panama in the fall of 2018. The artist lives in one of the most exclusive areas of the Mexican capital.

“I am very sorry to disappoint you, here I am and here I will stay to face whatever it takes, in the most hospitable country on the planet. We go on…”, he concluded in his post.

A wave of supportive messages have circulated social media following the 67-year-old singer and actor’s revelation, including from Mexican singers Carlos Rivera and Ximena Sariñana, as well as Italian singer Laura Pausini and Colombian star Carlos Vives, who left comments on the post.

“Migue all my solidarity to you and your family. I send you a big hug and we are glad you are well,” Vives wrote.

“Stay strong Miguel, I love you! I’m glad everyone is well,” wrote Mexican film and TV director Manolo Caro.

