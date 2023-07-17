Messi’s Inter Miami Presentation: Camilo, Paulo Londra & More Perform Despite Rain Delay

Seven months after the Argentina national soccer team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, its MVP star Lionel Messi has moved to Miami to join the Inter Miami CF soccer club, co-owned by David Beckham. Messi’s official star-studded presentation was held at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday (July 16) — and despite a horrible thunderstorm delay, the show went on.

Gates for the sports event — called La PresentaSÍon and co-hosted by MLS Season Pass personalities Melissa Ortiz and Tony Cherchi — opened at 6 p.m., but the inauguration did not start until two hours later due to the gusty winds and heavy rains. “It started raining a little bit, it’s only a little bit, nothing’s wrong,” Argentina rapper Paulo Londra sarcastically said on his Instagram stories.

Londra, alongside Camilo, Tiago PZK and Bresh were the confirmed performers of the night. Ozuna was also announced in the lineup, but he did not perform on Sunday night. Other music acts — such as Anuel AA and Piso 21 — enjoyed the evening from the side seats.

Camilo was set to perform with his band, but instead played alone with his guitar.(A source close to the artist tells Billboard the weather became challenging for performers.) He was also joined on stage by his wife and pop artist, Evaluna Montaner.

Camilo performs during “The Unveil” introducing Lionel Messi hosted by Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“I have a lot of desire to start training, to start competing, I have the same desire I’ve always had, of winning, and to help this club continue growing,” Messi said during his speech. “I’m very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have picked this project. I don’t have any doubts that we’re going to have a lot of fun and share beautiful memories.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup Champion will occupy a Designated Player slot, and his contract will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

“I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas in an official press statement. “In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world’s elite players. A club that would transform the global view of fútbol in the United States and ensure that wherever fútbol is discussed, your Inter Miami is part of the conversation. A heartfelt thank you to our fans that never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality.”

Beckham added in a statement: “Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the U.S.A. and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much. Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Fans look for cover as a heavy storm covers DRV PNK Stadium prior to Inter Miami CF hosting “The Unveil” introducing Lionel Messi on July 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Instagram, the music acts did not hold back from showing their respect and gratitude toward Messi.

“I’m so happy for the No. 10 and everything it represents,” Londra expressed. “The first time I saw you was in Barcelona, the second in Qatar, and today in Miami. I can already say I’m your friend … thank you for everything you teach. You connect the world with how big yet simple you are.”

“Today I had the fortune to accompany an incredible human being and the best soccer player in history,” Camilo noted on his Instagram. “While everyone paid tribute to him, he was with his wife watching his children kick the ball in front of thousands of people. We can’t say we’re not happy to have him near.”

Tiago PZK summed up his feelings in a post with two words: “Pure humility.”