Which Latin Song Lifts You Up? Vote

We all have that go-to song that has helped us heal, or simply just lifted our spirits.

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Billboard compiled a list of 10 Spanish-language songs that have helped de-stigmatize the topic of mental health with Latin artists speaking of their personal struggles, and in doing so, also helping raise mental health awareness.

The list includes Diego Torres‘ inspirational “Color Esperanza,” in which he sings about never losing hope. “I know that the windows can open. Changing the air depends on you and it will help you and it’ll be worth it,” the Argentine singer-songwriter declares. In 2020, nearly 20 years since it was originally released, a new version of the track was recorded by Sony Music Latin in partnership with Global Citizen to benefit the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list also includes Karol G‘s “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” in which the Colombian artist reflects on the importance of being surrounded by positive and supportive people while on her journey to healing, Francisca Valenzuela‘s “La Fortaleza” about self-worth, Jarabe de Palo‘s sunny and uplifting “Bonito” and KHEA‘s “Eclipse” on finding himself.

Vote for the song that lifts you up in our poll below. If your go-to anthem isn’t an option, you can add the song’s name.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse disorders, reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s national helpline 24/7 at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for confidential treatment referrals and information. For those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts and/or distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. You can also call or text 988 to get connected to trained counselors.