The Ultimate Latin Playlist for Memorial Day Weekend: Anitta, Becky G & More

Becky G and Anitta in the audience during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022.

It’s not summer quite yet, but Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally considered by many in the United States to be the unofficial start of the season. This is why Billboard put together the ultimate Latin playlist that includes some of the latest chart-topping hits.

Our readers will also enjoy 30 tracks and nearly two hours of music ranging from tropical gems to hard-hitting reggaeton to dembow, making this the perfect playlist for a long holiday weekend.

The playlist includes Karol G’s super chill “Provenza,” Camilo’s new cumbia villera “Pegao,” Paulo Londra’s comeback punk track “Plan A,” Grupo Firme and Maluma’s first collaborative effort “Cada Quien,” and Blessd’s “Medallo” alongside Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart.

Also on the list are a couple of Bad Bunny’s latest hits from his Un Verano Sin Ti album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., according to Luminate.

As tradition holds, Memorial Day is the last Monday in May, this year falling on May 30. The U.S. federal holiday honors and commemorates all the fallen heroes who have served in the country’s armed forces.

This ultimate Latin playlist curated by our Latin editors is perfect for any occasion —whether you’re heading outdoors for a picnic or a beach day with friends, a road trip with family, or spending the long, three-day weekend relaxing at home.

Stream the ultimate Memorial Day Latin playlist below: