Meet the Talent Behind Camilo’s ‘La Próxima Generación’ Songwriter’s Academy

Billboard and Burger King have teamed up to announce “La Próxima Generación” Songwriter’s Academy, an experience led by Camilo, Edgar Barerra and Elena Rose, who helped rising musicians rule their beat and live authentically as storytellers within the music space.

The mentorship program, which launched in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, saw the Colombian chart-topper spearhead the Songwriter’s Academy, alongside Barerra and Rose. During the experience, the trio guided five acts through two days of activities to learn from each other, share feedback on demo recordings and, ultimately, create community. The sessions took place at prominent creative hubs in the Burger King brand’s hometown of Miami, including Criteria Recording Studios and Studio 5020 Miami, and will come to life through a two-episode rollout, which will be shared throughout Billboard Latin Music Week on Billboard.com and social accounts.

Ahead of its unveiling, Billboard is offering an early glimpse at the talent who participated in the inaugural “La Próxima Generación” Songwriter’s Academy. Take a look below!

Mentors

Camilo @camilo

As a one-name superstar, the Colombian chart-topper, known for his Latin anthems and romantic lyricism, was the lead mentor of “La Próxima Generación” Songwriter’s Academy. After spending time with Barerra and Rose, the acts saw the experience reach new heights when Camilo walked the Miami locals through the once-in-a-lifetime session, offering insight and feedback on musicianship. Prior to his own big break, Camilo was focused on songwriting for the likes of Anitta, Sebastian Yatra and Becky G, before putting his full attention on his solo career in the late 2010s. It’s a career trajectory that perfectly positioned the star to guide the acts through the program. You can see more of the five-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter when he takes the stage during Billboard Latin Music Week in a superstar Q&A conversation and in a special concert at Oasis Wynwood.

Edgar Barerra @edgarbarerra

With over 18 Latin Grammys to his name, as well as a Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Barerra is a creative superstar and has collaborated with Camilo on all of his albums, including his recently-released, De Adentro Pa Afuera. His other credentials include work with Madonna, Ariana Grande and Maluma. In an effort to pay it forward, the Mexican producer/songwriter brought his skillful experience to the Songwriter’s Academy, touching on lyrics, production and references to the great artists before his time.

Elena Rose @elenarose

In the spirit of mentorship and collaboration, Rose brought her unique sense of creativity to the table, alongside Barerra. After all, she does have writing credentials on her belt for the likes of Bad Bunny, Becky G and Christina Aguilera. Similar to Camilo, Rose focused on songwriting for others, before launching her career as a solo act in 2020. At the camp, the Venezuelan singer/songwriter shared her imaginative approach to her craft, offering the acts feedback on their music, encouraging them to rule their beat and remain authentic in their storytelling.

Rising Acts

Ana Mancebo @anamancebomusic

Born and raised in Madrid, Spain, Mancebo has had music in her life since she was young. After being gifted a guitar at age 9, she went to compete in the children’s version of The Voice in Spain. Later, she moved to the United States for a semester-long exchange program and eventually obtained her master’s degree in Music Business from the University of Miami. The indie Latin/pop singer dropped her EP, Amorología, in June and even nabbed placement on Spotify’s Fresh Finds: Latin playlist. For her time in “La Próxima Generación,” Mancebo turned to the experts for feedback on fusing her Spaniard roots in her music with the sonic trends in America.

AUDIOIKO @audioiko

AUDIOIKO, the Paraguayan-born DJ, producer and composer, has earned fame in his native country and even gone viral worldwide for his unofficial remix of Carla Morrison’s “Disfruto.” Fast forward to recent years and the Miami local has shown love to his roots with a radio show broadcasted in Paraguay, played festivals like Road to Ultra and Life in Color and recently dropped “Porque Te Vas,” a collaboration with Arely Vega and Redemm. Going into the experience, AUDIOIKO honed in on his songwriting craft, exploring the different points a view one can take when writing.

CAELO @takeoffcaelo

Rising artist CAELO has been hard at work at jumpstarting his rap career. At just 18, the budding Cuban act recently released his LP, Takeoff Ways, all while committing to his responsibilities as a full-time Burger King employee and earning a promotion as cook in his local Miami restaurant, along the way. For his latest venture, CAELO turned to the Songwriter’s Academy experience to learn about how others work through song structure and discover inspiration.

Jahzel Dotel @jahzeldotel

Not only is Dotel a skilled singer and songwriter, but the Dominican talent is also a dancer, who has shared her soulful mix of sweet soul, pop and jazz in performances throughout the Dominican Republic, Spain, Colombia, and the Bahamas. Earlier this year, she teamed up with both new and former collaborators to work on a 7-track album, which is set for release in the near future. For her area of focus, Dotel wanted to zero in on her what it means to explore the balance of lyricism in English, Spanish and Spanglish.

Paola Gaunche @paolagaunche

As the niece of Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning Aymée Nuviola, Gaunche has come into her own as a young adult. Since winning La Voz Kids in 2013, the Cuban act has been dedicated to making a name for herself. Most recently, the talent has been readying a new project and appetizing fans on social media with covers of hits by Beyoncé and Rihanna. For her time within the Academy, Gaunche turned her attention towards her culture, leaning on the mentors for advice on staying close to her roots as a storyteller within the music space.