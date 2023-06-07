Manuel Turizo Is Drunk in Love in Marshmello’s ‘El Merengue’: Translated Lyrics

Marshmello has achieved his first-ever No. 1 entry on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart (dated June 9) with his Manuel Turizo-assisted “El Merengue,” becoming the first non-Latin genre artist to top the chart in 2023.

The infectious EDM-merengue fusion, which dropped on March 2, finds Turizo singing about not getting over an ex and drinking his sorrows away.

Additionally, “El Merengue”—named after the traditional Dominican music genre—reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart (dated April 8). The song sent Turizo’s own “La Bachata” to No. 2 after 14 weeks in charge.

Below, check out the complete lyrics translated into English:

I’m tired of thinking about you

With my heart broken

There’s sun but it’s cold since you left

I’m only drinking

Looking at your photos

Wanting to delete them but I can’t

I should’ve said I’m sorry

To not hold anything back

The kisses I didn’t give you

I should’ve stolen them from you

Missing you has me

With my eyes red

It’s not the same as being alone

Than being alone and in love

I said I forgot about you

But I didn’t forget you

Ay, ay, ay

I also said I got over you

But I haven’t gotten over you

Drunk I said I forgot about you

But I didn’t forget you

Ay, ay, ay

I also said I got over you

But I haven’t gotten over you

Entering the club, I saw her, I saw her, I saw her

She was dancing alone

Dancing alone

I got close, I got close, I got close

And the hours flew by

A couple of hours

Tell me, without shame tell me

Ask me whatever you want

Except to forget about you

When one is drinking

They don’t measure words

Today I apologize

If one day drunk

I said I forgot about you

But I didn’t forget yo

Ay, ay, ay

I also said I got over you

But I haven’t gotten over you

Drunk I said I forgot about you

But I didn’t forget you

Ay, ay, ay

I also said I got over you

But I haven’t gotten over you

Entering the club, I saw her, I saw her, I saw her

She was dancing alone

Dancing alone

I got close, I got close, I got close

And the hours flew by

A couple of hours