Manuel Turizo Is Drunk in Love in Marshmello’s ‘El Merengue’: Translated Lyrics

Marshmello has achieved his first-ever No. 1 entry on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart (dated June 9) with his Manuel Turizo-assisted “El Merengue,” becoming the first non-Latin genre artist to top the chart in 2023.
The infectious EDM-merengue fusion, which dropped on March 2, finds Turizo singing about not getting over an ex and drinking his sorrows away.
Additionally, “El Merengue”—named after the traditional Dominican music genre—reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart (dated April 8). The song sent Turizo’s own “La Bachata” to No. 2 after 14 weeks in charge.
Below, check out the complete lyrics translated into English:
I’m tired of thinking about you
With my heart broken
There’s sun but it’s cold since you left
I’m only drinking
Looking at your photos
Wanting to delete them but I can’t
I should’ve said I’m sorry
To not hold anything back
The kisses I didn’t give you
I should’ve stolen them from you
Missing you has me
With my eyes red
It’s not the same as being alone
Than being alone and in love
I said I forgot about you
But I didn’t forget you
Ay, ay, ay
I also said I got over you
But I haven’t gotten over you
Drunk I said I forgot about you
But I didn’t forget you
Ay, ay, ay
I also said I got over you
But I haven’t gotten over you
Entering the club, I saw her, I saw her, I saw her
She was dancing alone
Dancing alone
I got close, I got close, I got close
And the hours flew by
A couple of hours
Tell me, without shame tell me
Ask me whatever you want
Except to forget about you
When one is drinking
They don’t measure words
Today I apologize
If one day drunk
I said I forgot about you
But I didn’t forget yo
Ay, ay, ay
I also said I got over you
But I haven’t gotten over you
Drunk I said I forgot about you
But I didn’t forget you
Ay, ay, ay
I also said I got over you
But I haven’t gotten over you
Entering the club, I saw her, I saw her, I saw her
She was dancing alone
Dancing alone
I got close, I got close, I got close
And the hours flew by
A couple of hours