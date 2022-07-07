Menudo Productions & Mario Lopez Team Up to Find New Generation of Menudo

Menudo Productions and Mario Lopez are on the search for the new generation of Menudo members, Billboard has learned. Auditions for talent between the ages of 12 and 16 will begin online in two weeks followed by live auditions in multiple cities — starting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 17.

Besides being able to sing and dance, Lopez tells Billboard those auditioning should be able to “handle the responsibilities of becoming globally recognized and embrace being a role model.” He adds, “I’m excited to see all kinds of people around the world share the same experience as we did growing up. Menudo was truly the OG boy band. To re-create it will be incredible.”

Entrants will be able to upload their video auditions to a Menudo audition app that will be shared when the auditions begin later this month, according to Menudo Productions, the music and entertainment company that focuses on talent development and content creation.

“By utilizing social media, the Metaverse, and A.I., Menudo will connect with fans in ways unimaginable just a decade ago,” added Menudo Productions CEO Paul Tarnopol. “More importantly, our management team is committed to the safety, well-being, and financial security of each-and-every member of Menudo; this is what we mean by ‘A New Beginning.'”

According to a press release, “unlike previous group incarnations,” the new Menudo members will be “sharing in all concert, merchandise, and music revenue.”Additionally, Menudo’s Miami-based management and coaching team will consist of “seasoned and vetted professionals.”

Added industry executive, Angel Zamora, who will be overseeing the project, “Working with Mario Lopez, Paul Tarnopol, and Menudo’s completely new management team to discover and develop the next generation of superstars is the honor of a lifetime.”

The most successful Latin boy band of all time, Menudo was originally established in Puerto Rico in 1977 by Edgardo Diaz, releasing a handful of hit songs such as “Quiero Ser” and “Claridad” and launching the music careers of Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa, among many others.