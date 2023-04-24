Mario Bautista & Adriel Favela Join Forces on Optimistic ‘Mejor Asi’: Exclusive Premiere

Mario Bautista reeled in Adriel Favela for his new single and music video “Mejor Así,” premiering exclusively on Billboard below.

Backed by strong ranchera melodies with hints of urban-pop sounds produced by Yera, Bautista and Favela’s potent vocals beautifully harmonize on a song about finding oneself after a failed relationship. “As mom used to say, time heals all wounds, sometimes saying goodbye, welcomes new beginnings,” says part of the optimistic lyrics.

A melancholic black-and-white music video, directed by Antonio Roma for La Catrina Films, features Bautista and Favela performing the song in an intimate theater setting.

Explore Explore Adriel Favela See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It was wonderful to work with Adriel, his energy was always top,” Bautista tells Billboard. “We met the day of the video shoot and we vibed incredibly and from there started a friendship. I know this song also represents him. I really enjoyed working with someone like him, someone who values [the song] and works as a team. I’m pretty sure we’re going to make more music without a doubt.”

“Mejor Así” marks yet another Regional Mexican effort by the Mexican pop star following his hit “Brindo.” Its Banda El Recodo de Cruz de Lizárrga-assisted remix earned Bautista his first No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Airplay Chart in 2022. Both tracks are charged with feel-good and positive lyrics.

“What I really like to capture in my songs is a message that will add to people,” he notes. “They are messages that have helped me and that I have applied to my life. That’s why I love to translate them into my lyrics that later connect with millions of souls and can multiply the good vibes. That’s the purpose of life.”

Watch the music video for “Mejor Así” below: