12 Lesser-Known Latin Grammy Nominees You Should Know Beyond the Best New Artist Category

There are a handful of achievements that many musicians dream of: obtaining a Platinum-certified record, entering the “Billions Club” on a streaming platform, topping the Billboard charts, and of course, winning a Grammy. For the Bad Bunnys, Karol Gs, and Ozunas of the world, those feats come in abundance, especially as música urbana continues to increasingly gain momentum worldwide.

While the urbano greats continue to dominate with some of these achievements, Billboard below highlights a dozen lesser-known Latin Grammy nominees, beyond the best new artist category. Whether it’s Mireya and Roman Rojas competing for best regional song against musical monoliths like Christian Nodal, Christina Aguilera, Grupo Firme and Maluma, or giving indie artists more shine in categories not aired during the telecast — like flamenco newcomer Carmen Doorá, or tango revivalists Spinettango (who channel their love for Argentine rock legend Luis Alberto Spinetta) — we got you covered.

Here are 12 lesser-known artists you should know in the running for a Latin Grammy, in alphabetical order.

Afro-Andean Funk

Nominated for: The Sacred Leaf (Best Alternative Album)

Perú is celebrated for its vibrant Andean roots music, colorful indigenous art, and sacred medicinal rituals. Mix these elements with hints of psychedelia, and the result is Afro-Andean Funk’s debut, the Sacred Leaf. Comprised of singer Araceli Poma and producer/bassist Matt Geraphty, the Spanish- and Quechua-language duo embrace these traditional trademarks, all the while paying respect to millennia-old practices — like healing through coca leaves, shamanism and sacred water. The album is experimental and introspective, but above all, it’s a love letter to the ancient Andean culture.

Bala Desejo

Nominated for: Sim Sim Sim (Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album)

Composed of Julia Maestre, Dora Morelenbaum, Zé Ibarra and Lucas Nunes, Brazilian band Bala Desejo bring a carefree spirit and warmth to Sim Sim Sim. The Rio de Janeiro four-piece moved in together during quarantine to unite their artistic abilities and concoct this poptimistic delight. Combining jubilant choruses, groovy beachside ballads, and a dash of experimentation, their debut full-length album is a refreshing continuation of the feel-good and forward-thinking vibe of late-‘60s tropicalia.

Bruses

Nominated for: Monstruos (Best Pop/Rock Album) and “Qué voy a hacer conmigo???” (Best Pop/Rock Song)

Mixing goth rock, rawness and lyrical introspection, Bruses’ Monstruos intrigues. The Tijuanense singer-songwriter tackles delicate themes with grit against a propulsive, glimmering sound that combines contradictory elements that pair well together (think Nightmare Before Christmas, or BABYMETAL). “For me, these songs represent 13 of my monsters, which I also know are not only mine, they are everyone’s monsters — and we have somehow learned to survive with them,” said the artist in a statement.

C4 Trío

Nominated for: Back to 4 (Best Instrumental Album)

Back to 4 equals cuatro virtuosity, where C4 Trío’s nylon dexterity takes a front row seat. Consisting of cuatro masters Edward Ramírez, Héctor Molina, Jorge Glem, and bassist Rodner Padilla — who are all producers and songwriters — all navigate through jazzy experimentation, Caribbean and joropo rhythms. Ultimately, the quartet showcases the various facets of the native Venezuelan instrument at its peak.

CA7RIEL

Nominated for: El Disko (Best Alternative Album) and “Bad Bitch” (Best Alternative Song)

Formerly of cloud rap duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, the eccentric Buenos Aires artist has been wreaking havoc in the crossover Argentinian trap scene as a charming goofball with a sinister edge. Since he launched his solo career with two EPs in 2018, the quirky trap star has been building a loyal following. But his debut album El Disko sees him expanding his sonic palette in abstract ways filled with thrilling complexity. Funky grooves (“Bad B–ch”), old school hip-hop-meets-ominous distortions (“Polvo”), and glowing synths (“Chanel Maconha”) collide against lo-fi minimalism. It’s half an hour of unpredictable excitement.

Carmen Doorá

Nominated for: Orgánica (Best Flamenco Album)

The charm of Orgánica lies in its bewitching simplicity. Carmen Doorá’s dynamic rasp and Paco Hereida’s riveting guitar fretwork make a powerful pair. Together, they revitalize the essence of flamenco with utmost respect for the centuries-old tradition. With original material and beautiful renditions by Nina Simone, Spain’s nueva canción singer Joan Manuel Serrat, and Argentine tango singer Carlos Gardel, the Murcia-basad singer performs ten tracks live in the studio with gut-wrenching delivery — like agony and ecstasy.

Isabel Marie

Nominated for: Una ilusión (Best Tejano Album)

Isabel Marie is a promising new voice pushing tejano forward. Born in Chicago and based in Texas, the 19-year-old singer entered the music business as a child competing for La Voz Kids, and since 2014, she’s been busy releasing a steady stream of rancheras, tejano songs, and mariachi. With her 2022 Latin Grammy-nominated EP, Una Ilusión, the sultry-voiced singer adds co-producer to her title, and claims inspiration from Selena, Vicente Fernández, and Mariah Carey.

KURT

Nominated for: La Vida (Best Traditional Vocal Pop Album)

KURT knows how to craft a dazzling pop ballad. With his poetic prowess and guitar plucking skills, the Mexican musician is making a name as a compelling singer-songwriter to know. On his Latin Grammy-nominated album, La Vida (2021), his second studio album, the Sinaloa native, born Kurt Schmidt Ramos, displays the perfect mix of open-hearted wordplay and catchy melodies. “KURT’s songs are not dedicated to just anyone,” writes one of his twitter followers in Spanish.

Marilina Bertoldi

Nominated for: Mojigata (Best Rock Album)

Dissonant piano stabs, screeching guitar melodies, and drum syncopation collide throughout Marilina Bertoldi’s 2022 release Mojigata. Although her confidence and attitude pours out of her, her voice is as cutting as ever, shouting verses like “I spent my time sharping knives” (Spanish lyrics of “La Cena”). She enlists Chilean electro-pop artist Javiera Mena on the dazzling “Amuleto”, and distorts the mood with reved-up power chords on “Beso Beso Beso.” In 2019, Bertoldi became the first female rock artist to win the Premio Gardel de Oro in the history of the award ceremony.

Mireya & Roman Rojas

Nominated for: “Nunca te voy a olvidar” (Best Regional Song)

It begins with a riveting joropo rhythm in the hands of Jorge Glem’s cuatro (also of C4 Trío), and transitions into a fierce mariachi anthem. Led by a pulsing guitarrón and a dense vihuela, the song marks Mireya Ramos’ first nomination as a solo artist — she usually co-fronts and plays violin for the New York mariachi ensemble Flor de Toloache. Produced by Venezuelan alchemist Román Rojas, and co-written by Ramos and Rojas, this is Mexican tradition-meets-Venezuelan folk at its finest.

Nico Cotton

Nominated for: Producer of the Year; Ya no somos lo mismo by Elsa y Elmar (Album of the Year and Best Engineered Album)

Nico Cotton is one of the most sought-after beatmakers behind many booming tracks coming out of the Argentine trap scene. A movement that began to accelerate just a few years ago, it has seen acts like Cazzu, María Becerra, and Tiago PZK break into global prominence, partly thanks to the producer’s darkly compelling beats. Catapulted by dissonant trap and Latin drill configurations — like on Cazzu’s Trampa Nena (2022) — the three-time nominee has also lent his craft to Colombian pop singer-songwriter Elsa y Elmar and Conociendo Rusia’s indie-rock splendor, showcasing his impressive versatility. This year, he competes against Tainy, Eduardo Cabra, last year’s winner Edgar Barrera, and Julio Reyes Copello for producer of the year.

Spinettango

Nominated for: Spinettango (Best Tango Album)

Spinettango’s eponymous debut is a charming reimagining of Luis Alberto Spinetta’s songs with a deep affinity for tango. Arriving ten years after the passing of the late influential Argentine rocker, the band sets out to explore the tango side of El Flaco. For example, “Muchacha (Ojos de Papel)” and “Seguir Viviendo Sin Tu Amor” are captivating reworkings. The album also features legendary Argentines such as Litto Nebia and Daniel Melingo, as well as the Uruguayan murga troupe Falta y Resto. Spinettango is the creation of the Los Altiyeros collective, formed by Hernán “Don Camel” Sforzini together with Damián Torres Quintet and Santiago Muñiz.