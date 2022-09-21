Mariah Angeliq On Designing A Custom-Merch Piece For Urban Outfitters: ‘This Really Trips Me Out’

After carving a lane for herself in the urban music space, Mariah Angeliq is now leaving her mark in the fashion world with her newly released custom-merch piece for Urban Outfitters. The emerging singer — known for hit songs such as “Perreito” and “El Makinon” alongside Karol G — is blessing fans with a soft cotton, short-sleeved tee in a loose fit that, right in the middle of the t-shirt, has a frame-like photo of Mariah who’s wearing a striking blue bomber jacket and has her signature Y2K-inspired mini buns hairdo.

Explore Explore Mariah Angeliq See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“The design was inspired by my song ‘La Tóxica’ and the picture used is from one of my favorite photo shoots,” the 23-year-old Miami-based artist explains. “It’s crazy because Urban’s been one of my favorite stores since forever. So, this really trips me out and I’m excited and appreciative for the opportunity!”

The tee is part of Urban Outfitters’ partnership with Billboard, which includes an exclusive 12-piece merchandise capsule collection ranging from biker shorts to a bucket hat and various graphic t-shirts. The collection will be available online and in select stores across the United States for a limited time available now. Latin Music Week attendees will have a chance to get their hands on this capsule collection at Urban Outfitters’ pop-up shop inside the Faena Bazaar from Sept 26 – 29.

Urban Outfitters will also be hosting an in-store Q&A event with emerging Latin artists Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose at their Miami location on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11:30am – 12:30pm (local time). Check out the Billboard Latin Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection here.

As part of the partnership with Billboard Latin Music Week, Urban Outfitters has donated $25,000 to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF). HSF empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete higher education while providing support services and scholarships.

Angeliq will also be part of Latin Music Week in Maimi where she’ll be joining the Women on the Rise panel featuring panelists Tini, Emilia Mernes, Lili Zetina and Tokischa. The panel is set to be moderated by Elena Rose. Angeliq will also be performing a Billboard En Vivo on Friday, Sept. 30 at Oasis in Wynwood.

Below, a Q&A with Mariah on her new Urban Outfitters tee, how she describes her style and her three must haves for Fall season:

Do you remember the first time you shopped at an Urban Outfitters? What was that one item in the store that stood out to you?

The first time I shopped at urban outfitters I fell in love with the graphic tees section. It was dope that they had a lot of my favorite artists or favorite movies on a shirt.

What do you look for when shopping for clothes? And how would you describe your style?

When I shop for clothes, I look for things that are unique, things that I won’t see on anyone else. I have a sexy tomboy kind of style.

What are three basics that are a must in your closet for this upcoming Fall season?

Three basics that are a must in my closet for this upcoming Fall season are: sweatpants, hoodies and crop tops.

Who’s your biggest fashion inspiration and why?

A lot of my fashion inspiration comes from the 90’s era when hip hop fashion was at its peak with bright-color, baggy oversized looks.

Tell us about your custom-merch piece. What’s your inspiration behind it?

The merch piece we designed was inspired by the song “La Tóxica” and the picture used was from one of my favorite photo shoots.

What does it mean to you to be able to design a custom shirt that will be sold at Urban Outfitters?

It’s crazy because Urban’s been one of my favorite stores since forever. So, this really trips me out and I’m excited and appreciative for the opportunity!

You return to Latin Music Week for not only a panel surrounded by talented women, but also a performance, what do you like most about being able to take part of events like these where you have a mix of fans and colleagues?

It feels good because I get to see how many people love my music and appreciate what I do and bring to the table.

What are you working on now? What can fans expect from you (in terms of music) for the remainder of the year?

For the rest of the year, you guys can expect more dope singles and finally finishing my highly anticipated first album.