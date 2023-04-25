Maria Becerra to Receive Visionary Award at Billboard’s 2023 Latin Women In Music

Maria Becerra will be honored with the Visionary award at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music gala.

The Argentine singer and composer will be recognized along with Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Evaluna and Goyo at the two-hour special event taking place at the Watsco Center in Miami on May 6, and airing on Telemundo and Universo May 7.

The same evening, Shakira will be honored as Latin Woman of the Year.

Becerra, a pop/urban artist who began as a YouTuber in her teens and was nominated for a best new artist Latin Grammy in 2021, has had three entries on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including her hit “Qué más pues? alongside J Balvin, as well as two top 10 hits on Latin Airplay (“Te espero” with Prince Royce, which reached No. 1; and “Extasis” with Manuel Turizo at No. 9). She’s also placed five tracks on Latin Rhythm Airplay, including three on the top 10 (“Suelta” with Dímelo Flow, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro, Mr. Vegas and Fatman Sccop; “Berlin” with Zion & Lennox; and “Extasis”).

“Maria Becerra is receiving the Visionary award for developing a sound and aesthetic that are intensely personal, are all her own, and cross genres and styles,” says Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin and Español. “Maria is a visionary who has defied convention with extraordinary quality and distinctiveness. We are proud to honor this rising star with an immense future.”

As announced previously, Mexican icon Ana Gabriel will be honored as Living Legend; urban pop Argentine star Emilia will receive the Rising Star award; singer, actress and director Evaluna will receive the Tradition and Future award; Colombian rapper and singer Goyo will be honored as Agent of Change; and Mexican superstar Thalia will receive the Global Powerhouse award.

Another icon, Ivy Queen, will host the event alongside actress and host Jacky Bracamontes.

Billboard’s inaugural Latin Women In Music celebrates artists, executives and Latin creatives who are working proactively to generate positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.