Maria Becerra, Tiago PZK and Lit Killah Show Argentina Power at Latin AMAs

It was all about Argentine power at the Latin American Music Awards, with young guns Tiago PZK, Lit Killah and Maria Becerra onstage together for their hit “Entre Nosotros.”

Representing a brash new generation of Argentine acts who have become global streaming phenoms with their blend of trap, pop and R&B, each of the three displayed a distinctive sound.

Initially singing from chairs that simulated hospital beds that showed vital signs, and dressed all in white (a theme of the evening), the trio got up halfway, with screams from the audience sometimes overpowering the singing.

No longer far away thanks to streaming, Argentine power is here to stay.

