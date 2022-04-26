Marco Antonio Solis Named Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Person of the Year

Marco Antonio Solis has been named the Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Person of the Year.

The Mexican singer-songwriter, arranger, producer, musician, artistic director, and five-time Latin Grammy winner, “will be honored for his more than four-decade career as a multifaceted performer and one of Mexico’s most successful artists of all time,” according to an official statement.

“Marco Antonio Solís is a living legend and one of the most emblematic figures in Latin music,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “He continues to break down generational barriers through his poignant lyrics which move millions of people and inspire greater acceptance and understanding. For this, we are honored to bestow him with the 2022 Latin Academy Person of the Year distinction.”

Solis, born in Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, has more than 50 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, including 11 No. 1’s such as “Que Pena Me Das,” “Una Mujer Como Tu,” “O Me Voy o Te Vas,” “Mas Que Tu Amigo,” and the Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdedor,” to name a few.

In 1975 he co-founded Los Bukis, of which he was the lead singer and guitarist. After embarking on solo projects, the renowned musical group reunited in 2021 — and after 25 years — for a historic stadium tour, which grossed nearly $50 million in nine shows and became the Top Latin Tour of 2021 in Billboard’s Year-End charts.

“I am very moved and grateful to The Latin Recording Academy for this special distinction that means so much to me professionally and personally,” Solis added. “I would like to share this sentiment with everyone who has inspired me, and with those who I may have inspired as well to be able to occupy this place that the public has made me deserving of through this blessing called music. Thank you to everyone who has been witnesses to my journey, from my beginnings to the present day, and who are in some way also part of this important achievement.”

In his statement, Solis also thanked The Latin Academy for “considering me among the greats that have left a mark in the world of music,” his family for “the motivation that they ignite in me to always continue to excel, and God for “always being present within me.”