Marco Antonio Solis Pours 40 Years of Hits at El Buki Tour Stop in Miami

A night dedicated to “jovenes romanticos” (young romantics) and “cincuentones” (50 year olds), Marco Antonio Solís delivered a nearly three-hour-long concert for all generations on Saturday night (April 1) at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

After starting a little past 9:00 p.m. with songs “No Puedo Olvidarla” and “Tu amor o tu desprecio, Solís — who’s currently on his El Buki solo tour — greeted the nearly 20,000 crowed that was formed mainly by millennials accompanying their parents or grandparents.

“Let us thank the heavenly father for this moment. We are here for a reason. There is nothing like being present. Today with technology, what I value most is presence,” the Mexican balladeer said.

Wearing a shimmery, sequined pant and blazer set, Solís continued to sing songs such as “Nada Que Me Recuerde a Ti,” “Dios Bendiga Nuestro Amor,” and fan-favorites from Los Bukis’ such as “Falso Amor” and “Y Ahora Te Vas.”

“I have little academic studies,” he admitted during his show. “My studies are from the street. I love music and lyrics, and it’s truly a beautiful career blessed by the grace of God.”

Celebrating a 40-year trajectory, Solís’ “street [music] studies” shined far beyond his powerhouse vocals: he played the guitar, played the piano, played timbales, and danced to every rhythm.

During the concert, where he was accompanied by a 15-member band and four beautiful dancers, Solís performed some of his all-time corta-pulso classics such as “Invéntame,” “Como Fui a Enamorarme de Tí,” “Si Te Pudiera Mentir,” “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto,” “Tu Cárcel” (which he wrote during difficult times), and “La Venia Bendita” (which he says was the fastest song he’s written — in just three hours — because he was, and still is, in love),” among others.

El Buki Tour is not only charged with heartfelt ballads but it’s also equipped with hip-swaying, shoulder-shaking dancing tunes liked “Morenita,” “El Perdedor” and “Más Que Tu Amigo,” to name a few.

Just minutes after the clock hit 11:30 p.m., and following two of his biggest titles “Si No Te Hubieras Ido” and “Donde Estará Mi Primavera,” Solís thanked his loyal fans for singing with him and wished the crowd “a lot of inner peace.”

