Marco Antonio Solis Announces Que Ganas de Verte 2022 U.S. Tour

Marco Antonio Solis is hitting the road once more, announcing on Monday (Jan. 31) his 2022 tour Que Ganas de Verte (What Desire to See You).

Produced by Live Nation, the Latin Grammy-winning artist will kick off the U.S. leg of his trek on April 1 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. He will then make pit stops in eight key cities including Orlando and Houston, before wrapping with a Mother’s Day celebration on May 7 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

On his new tour, Solis, who has 51 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart — 11 of those No. 1 hits — will croon his timeless classics and newer gems.

Explore Explore Marco Antonio Solís See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Que Ganas de Verte tour comes on the heels of the Los Bukis (helmed by Solis) historic nine-date stadium tour, where the iconic group reunited for the first time in 25 years. The reunion tour scored the biggest Latin tour of 2021, earning $49.6 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Tickets for the 2022 Que Ganas de Verte tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 4 via www.marcoantoniosolis.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 3 via www.citientertainment.com.

See full U.S. dates below:

Fri Apr 01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sat Apr 02 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

Fri Apr 08 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Sat Apr 09 — Sunrise, FL @ Fla Live Arena

Fri Apr 22 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Sat Apr 23 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

Fri Apr 29 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

Sat Apr 30 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sat May 07 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena