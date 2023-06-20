Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira Welcome Their First Baby Together — and Singer’s Seventh Child

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have announced the arrival of their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Father’s Day (June 18), the couple revealed a black-and-white photo of Anthony carrying their newborn and holding Ferreira’s hand. “God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day,” read the sweet and short caption.

This is Ferreira’s first baby and the singer’s seventh child, following his sons and daughters Arianna, Chase, Cristian, Ryan, and twins Emme and Maximilian; he shares his twins with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The news that the couple was expecting was unveiled two weeks after they tied the knot, which was also during a holiday (Valentine’s Day this year). “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Thank you, God, for this big blessing in our lives,” they captioned the joint post that showed Ferreira’s baby bump.

The 54-year-old salsa singer and 24-year-old Paraguayan model, who was first runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe, got engaged in May 2022. On Jan. 28, 2023, they married at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), with a star-studded guest list that included Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi and Salma Hayek, to name a few. Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim and soccer star David Beckham served in the role of Anthony’s best men.

Victoria Beckham also attended the wedding and dedicated a special Instagram post to the newlyweds. “Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honor to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses,” she captioned her post.

This is the singer’s fourth marriage following Dayanara Torres (2000-2004), Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon de Lima (2014-2017).

See the photo of Marc Anthony and Ferreira’s newborn below: