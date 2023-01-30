Marc Anthony Marries Paraguayan Model Nadia Ferreira: See Clips From the Wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are officially husband and wife after tying the knot on Saturday (Jan. 28) in Miami.

The star-studded wedding, held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), included guests such as Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, and Salma Hayek ¡HOLA! reported. Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim and soccer star David Beckham served in the role of Anthony’s best men.

Victoria Beckham also attended the wedding, and dedicated a special Instagram post to the newlywed couple. “Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honor to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 54-year-old salsa singer and 23-year-old Paraguayan model, who was first runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe, got engaged in May 2022. Ferreira shared the big news via an Instagram Story with a photo that showed both of their hands. On her ring finger was a big, glitzy diamond. On his, a black tattooed ring. “Engagement partyyyyy!!!” read the text on the since-expired post in which she tagged Marc Anthony and included a ring emoji.

Two months prior on March 19, the lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official after the model shared a photo of the two outside the Crypto.Com Arena, where Anthony stopped for his Pa’Alla Voy tour. The “Mala” singer also shared a photo on Instagram that day of the two cuddling in a private jet. “May God multiply everything you wish for us,” he captioned the pic.

This is the singer’s fourth marriage following Dayanara Torres (2000-2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon de Lima (2014-2017).

