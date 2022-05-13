Marc Anthony Is Engaged to Model Nadia Ferreira

Looks like Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira engaged! The Paraguayan model, who was first runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe, not-so-subtly hinted that she and her salsa superstar boyfriend are engaged after she posted an Instagram Story Thursday (May 12) of both of their hands. On her ring finger was a big, glitzy diamond. On his, a black tattooed ring.

“Engagement partyyyyy!!!,” read the text, in which she tagged Marc Anthony and included a ring emoji. Some of her other Stories showed photos and videos of family and friends enjoying a night out.

Billboard reached out to the three-time Grammy winner for comment.

According to People magazine, the couple announced their engagement while enjoying a celebratory meal with friends in Miami.

Anthony and Ferreira made their relationship Instagram official about two months ago. The 23-year-old model shared a photo March 19 of the two outside the Crypto.Com Arena where Anthony, 53, stopped for his Pa’Alla Voy tour. The “Mala” singer also shared a photo on Instagram that day of the two cuddling in a private jet. “May God multiply everything you wish for us,” he captioned the pic.

News of the engagement comes on the heels of Anthony suffering an injury backstage right before he was supposed to perform in Panama.

“The mishap caused complications in his back, which prevented him from performing live,” a statement provided to Billboard said. “He was transferred to Miami to be treated by his specialists. We thank all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately gathered to offer their care and all the fans who were present for the long-awaited concert.”

Prior to that, Anthony and Ferreira shared a video May 3 in which they were dancing to Juan Luis Guerra’s music while on their way to Panama. In the clip, she was rocking what appears to be the same ring she is showing off in her Stories.